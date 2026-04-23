The Warrior Princess and the Barbaric King, Rent-A-Girlfriend Season 5 Anime Reveal English Dub Casts

Both dubs debuted on Thursday

Image courtesy of Kadokawa ©コトバノリアキ・講談社/「姫騎士は蛮族の嫁」製作委員会

began streaming the English dubs forandseason 5 anime on Thursday.

The English dub cast for the television anime of Noriaki Kotoba 's The Warrior Princess and the Barbaric King ( Hime Kishi wa Barbaroi no Yome ) manga includes:

The dub staff includes:

The show debuted on April 9 at 9:30 p.m. on AT-X , and it also airs on Tokyo MX , BS NTV , Kansai TV , and WOWOW . Crunchyroll is streaming the anime as it airs worldwide excluding Japan and mainland China. The anime was originally slated to debut in October 2025 but was delayed to April 2026.

Seven Seas Entertainment is releasing the manga in English under the title The Barbarian's Bride , and it describes the story:

Serafina de Lavillant, the strongest female knight in the West, was sent to subjugate the barbaric tribes of the East. But when her mission fails spectacularly, she's captured alive and imprisoned. Humiliated and dreading what horrific torture she'll endure, she asks to be put to death. To her surprise, rather than tearing her limb from limb, the tribe leader asks for her hand…in marriage! Will Serafina face a cruel and abusive arranged marriage? Or will she discover that these tribes aren't as barbaric as she was led to believe?

Image via Rent-A-Girlfriend anime's website © 宮島礼吏・講談社／「彼女、お借りします」製作委員会 2026

dub

Rent-A-Girlfriend

The Englishcast for the fifth season of the anime of's) manga, which features returning members from the fourth season, includes:

The dub staff includes:

The season debuted first streaming on April 8 at 10:00 p.m. on DMM TV . The anime then began airing on the Animeism programming block on MBS , TBS , and CBC starting on April 10 late at night at 2:23 a.m. (effectively April 11). The fifth season is technically the previously announced second cours (quarter of a year) for the fourth season.

The fourth anime season debuted last July on the DMM TV and d Anime Store streaming services, and ended in September in its 12th episode. The fourth season was originally slated to air for two cours with a break in between. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired.

Crunchyroll describes the story:

Kinoshita Kazuya is a 20-year-old failure of a college student. He managed to kiss his girlfriend once, but was dumped after a month. "Ugh... Damn it. I never want to go through that again." Completely spiteful, Kazuya uses a certain method to date a girl. He goes to their meeting place and suddenly hears,"You're Kazuya-kun, right?" A beautiful girl brushing her long, black hair behind her ear was there, smiling at him. Her name was Mizuhara Chizuru. Something real is born after just a single rental! A reckless rom-com filled with love and excitement is about to begin!

The first anime season premiered on the Animeism programming block in July 2020 and aired for 12 episodes. Crunchyroll streamed the anime worldwide except in Asia.

Source: Crunchyroll (link 2, Liam Dempsey)





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