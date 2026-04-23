Webtoon-Based Live-Action Series The Legend of Kitchen Soldier Reveals Teaser Video, Poster

Trailer highlights stark contrast in military life before, after arrival of protagonist

Image via TVING's X/Twitter account © TVING

The upcoming live-action The Legend of Kitchen Soldier series based on the webtoon of the same name released on Thursday its teaser trailer, highlighting a stark contrast in military life before and after the arrival of its protagonist. The staff also revealed a poster for the series on Tuesday.

The teaser opens with Sung-jae Kang struggling to suppress nausea, while fellow soldiers around him cry out for relief during mealtime. The source of their suffering is soon revealed to be the poor cooking skills of the unit's current cook, Dong-hyun Yoon, resulting in barely edible meals.

The tone shifts after Kang joins the kitchen. As the food improves, so do the soldiers' reactions, with the atmosphere in the mess hall noticeably changing. Lines such as “If it's this good, I'll eat twice” and “Is this heaven?” underscore the dramatic impact of his cooking.

The Legend of Kitchen Soldier , originally written by JRobin and drawn by Jin-soo Lee, follows a conscripted soldier who unexpectedly finds his calling in the army kitchen. Armed with a kitchen knife instead of a rifle, he embarks on a game-like quest to become a legendary mess hall chef, leveling up through bizarre culinary challenges.

Ji-hoon Park has been cast in the lead role of Kang. Park gained recognition for his roles in Weak Hero, a webtoon-based live-action series, and the film The King's Warden, establishing himself as a rising actor. His casting has drawn attention ahead of the series' release. The movie amassed more than 16 million viewers in Korea.

The live-action series will debut in Korea on May 11 on the Korean streaming platform TVING.

Currently neither the web novel nor the webtoon have English releases.

Source: Sports Dong-A (Hee-yeon Jung)