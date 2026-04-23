Cannes to Showcase Live-Action Look Back Film, 'You, Fireworks, and Our Promise' Anime Film

Showcase on May 15 as part of "Goes to Cannes" series to feature 5 Japanese films

Image via GKIDS' website © 2026 GKIDS, INC.

Kimi-Hana

You, Fireworks, and Our Promise

Entertainment news website Variety reported on Thursday that the 79th Cannes International Film Festival will showcase five Japanese works-in-progress films as part of the "Tokyo International Film Festival's Goes to Cannes" event on May 15. These films will include's live-action film adaptation of's " one-shot manga, as well as the anime film adaptation of's(You, Fireworks, and the Promise orfor short) novel series (under the working title).

The "Goes to Cannes" series is organized by the Marché du Film, the marketplace held during Cannes, and is a series of seven showcases of works in progress from festivals and markets all over the world. This year the "Goes to Cannes" series will offer two rewards.

The other three films as part of the showcase are: director Ko Kanai's The Gate of Murder , Takahisa Zeze 's All That Exists (working title), and Syoutarou Kobayashi's Lives at Right Angles .

Hirokazu Kore-eda ( Shoplifters , Our Little Sister , Air Doll ) is directing and editing the Look Back film, and is also writing the screenplay. Yūta Bandō ( BELLE , Kaiju No. 8 , also known as Taku Matsushiba ) is composing the music.

GKIDS has acquired distribution rights for the film for the U.S., Canada, the U.K., and Ireland. The company plans to release the film in theaters.

The film is currently in post-production and will open in Japan in 2026.



Image via Kimi to Hanabi to Yakusoku to film's website ©映画「君と花火と約束と」製作委員会

Kimi to Hanabi to Yakusoku to

assistant director,) is directing thefilm atand, andis penning the screenplay.guest character designer, animation director) is designing characters, and) is planning and producing the project with

The coming-of-age romance is set during the Nagaoka Festival Grand Fireworks Show, one of Japan's three major fireworks shows that draws several hundred thousand visitors to Niigata Prefecture every year. What connects Makoto (a Tokyo high school boy without social skills or self-confidence) and Aki (a popular high school girl and class president with beauty and talent) is a drawing of a fireworks display. At the mercy of the drawing's mystery and fate itself, the two have to make a choice in a limited amount of time.

Japan is the 2026 Country of Honor at the Marché du Film. Cannes Animation will host several workshops and panels focused on Japanese animation.

The Annecy Animation Showcase at this year's festival will feature five animated works-in-progress from around the world, including dwarf studios ' HIDARI stop-motion samurai film and director Takayuki Hirao 's ( Magical Sisters Yoyo & Nene ) anime project tentatively codenamed Wasted Chef .

Source: Variety (Naman Ramachandran)