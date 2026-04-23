'In So Deep, It's Love Already' Manga Gets Side Story Chapter

Main manga also ended on Thursday

© Reida Soragaki, Kodansha

The June issue of Kodansha 's Dessert magazine revealed on Thursday it will publish a new side story chapter for Reida Soragaki 's In So Deep, It’s Love Already ( Numa Sugite Mohaya Koi ) manga in the July issue on May 22. The main manga ended in the issue on Thursday.

The manga's 10th and final compiled book volume will ship on July 13.

Kodansha 's K MANGA service added the manga as a simulpub in 2024, and describes the story:

Because of a heartbreak in her past, Kirino decided to live more for her idol than for actual boys, but one day, transfer student Kametani-kun comes, who has a somewhat similar vibe to her idol! When Kametani-kun glares at the girls saying, “Don't even think about talking to me!” on the very first day of transferring to the school, Kirino gets intrigued by him and learns his secret and…?!

Soragaki debuted the manga in Kodansha 's Dessert magazine in May 2022. Tokyopop also licensed the manga under its LoveLove imprint, and published the first volume in English on February 3. Tokyopop will publish the manga's second volume on May 26.