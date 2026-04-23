Street Fighter 6 Game's DLC Character Ingrid Launches on May 28

Character joins as part of Year 3 Character Pass

CAPCOM announced with a new gameplay trailer for the Street Fighter 6 game on Wednesday DLC character Ingrid will join the game on May 28.

English Trailer

Japanese Trailer

Ingrid will join the game as part of the Year 3 Character Pass.

The game added Sagat on August 5, the first character in the Year 3 Character Pass. C. Viper, the second character in the pass, debuted on October 15. Alex debuted as the third character in the pass on March 17.

The first character in the Year 2 Character Pass, M. Bison, debuted in June 2024. CAPCOM added Fatal Fury crossover character Terry Bogard to the game in September 2024 as the second character, and added Fatal Fury crossover character Mai Shiranui in February 2025. The game added Elena to the roster on June 5 as the fourth character.

The first round of DLC characters for the game include returning character Rashid, new character A.K.I., returning character Ed, and returning character Akuma. Players are able to purchase characters individually, or purchase all of them in a season pass.

The game launched in June 2023 for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam . CAPCOM released the game on Nintendo Switch 2 on June 5, the console's release date. The Street Fighter 6 Years 1-2 Fighters Edition version also launched on June 5.

The game's new real-time commentary feature includes commentary from famous fighting game community commentators highlighting aspects of the match as it progresses. The feature has subtitles available in 13 languages, and includes the commentators Thea Trinidad (also known as Zelina Vega), Vicious, Aru, Japanese commentator and caster Kōsuke Hiraiwa, and Sekima II band frontman Demon Kakka (formerly Demon Kogure ).

The game's returning characters include Ryu, Chun-li, and Luke, the final playable DLC character for Street Fighter V . New to the franchise is Jamie, a breakdancing kickboxer. The launch roster also includes characters Manon, Kimberly, Marisa, Lily, JP, Juri, Dee Jay, Cammy, E. Honda, Blanka, Guile, Ken, Zangief, and Dhalsim.