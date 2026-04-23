The World's Finest Assassin Gets Reincarnated in a Different World as an Aristocrat 2nd Season Anime Reveals 2027 Debut

Anime's returning cast, staff members from 1st season also revealed

Kadokawa revealed on Thursday the teaser visual, returning cast and staff members, and 2027 debut for the second season of the television anime of Rui Tsukiyo and Reia 's The World's Finest Assassin Gets Reincarnated in a Different World as an Aristocrat ( Sekai Saikō no Ansatsusha, Isekai Kizoku ni Tensei Suru ) light novels. Kadokawa also started streaming a "recap promotional video" of the anime's first season:





Image courtesy of Kadokawa ©月夜 涙・れい亜/KADOKAWA/暗殺貴族2製作委員会

The anime's returning cast members are:

Masafumi Tamura ( Wise Man's Grandchild , The Misfit of Demon King Academy , Two Car ) returns to direct the second season at SILVER LINK. , Katsuhiko Takayama ( Two Car , Ange Vierge , The Future Diary ) is again in charge of overseeing the series scripts, Eri Nagata ( Ensemble Stars! , Blade & Soul ) is again designing the characters, and Kenichi Kuroda is again composing the music at Lantis .

Image courtesy of Kadokawa ©2021 月夜 涙・れい亜/KADOKAWA/暗殺貴族製作委員会

The anime's first season premiered in October 2021.

Yen Press is releasing the novels in English, and it describes the story:

When a great assassin is reborn in another world, he finds himself the heir to a long line of killers from the shadows. With both his modern-day knowledge and experience and the special magic and techniques of this new world, he could very well become the most unstoppable assassin in history…!

Tsukiyo began serializing the story on the "Shōsetsuka ni Narō" (Let's Become Novelists) website in July 2018. Kadokawa began publishing the story in print volumes with illustrations by Reia in February 2019.

Hamao Sumeragi launched a manga adaptation in Kadokawa 's Young Ace Up manga website in January 2019. Yen Press is also releasing the manga in English.





Source: Press release

Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.