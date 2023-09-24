The World's Finest Assassin Gets Reincarnated in a Different World as an Aristocrat Anime Gets 2nd Season

The live-streamed "Sneaker Bunko 35th Anniversary Festa!" special announced on Sunday that the television anime of Rui Tsukiyo and Reia 's The World's Finest Assassin Gets Reincarnated in a Different World as an Aristocrat ( Sekai Saikō no Ansatsusha, Isekai Kizoku ni Tensei Suru ) light novels will get a second season. The announcement did not reveal the staff or other details, but Kadokawa provided comments from the first season's director Masafumi Tamura .

The anime's first season premiered in October 2021.

Masafumi Tamura ( Wise Man's Grandchild , The Misfit of Demon King Academy , Two Car ) directed the first season at SILVER LINK and Studio Palette , and Katsuhiko Takayama ( Two Car , Ange Vierge , The Future Diary ) both write and was in charge of overseeing the series scripts. Eri Nagata ( Ensemble Stars! , Blade & Soul ) is designed the characters.

Yen Press is releasing the novels in English, and it describes the story:

When a great assassin is reborn in another world, he finds himself the heir to a long line of killers from the shadows. With both his modern-day knowledge and experience and the special magic and techniques of this new world, he could very well become the most unstoppable assassin in history…!

Tsukiyo began serializing the story on the "Shōsetsuka ni Narō" (Let's Become Novelists) website in July 2018. Kadokawa began publishing the story in print volumes with illustrations by Reia in February 2019.

Hamao Sumeragi launched a manga adaptation in Kadokawa 's Young Ace Up manga website in January 2019. Yen Press is also releasing the manga in English.

Sources: Kadokawa Sneaker Bunko 35th Anniversary Festival livestream, The World's Finest Assassin anime's Twitter account, Press release





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.