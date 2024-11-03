Pompo: The Cinéphile Director Takayuki Hirao Teases Next Anime With Concept Art

Pompo staff reunites for tentatively titled Wasted Chef already in production

Anime director Takayuki Hirao ( Magical Sisters Yoyo & Nene ) teased his next anime project with a preview of an imageboard concept art at the 11th New Chitose Airport International Animation Festival on Sunday. Hirao is reuniting his staff from the Pompo: The Cinéphile film for the new original animation project with the tentative codename Wasted Chef. The project has already begun production.

Hirao is once again directing at CLAP , and Lycoris Recoil director and Sword Art Online character designer Shingo Adachi is also back from Pompo: The Cinéphile to design the characters. Another Pompo veteran, Kenta Matsukuma ( Kamen Rider BLACK SUN ), is composing the music.

The Pompo: The Cinéphile film was slated to open in 2020 in Japan, but was delayed to a March 2021 opening due to "various circumstances," and then delayed again to a June 2021 opening due to the spread of the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19). The anime film premiered in North America at Montreal's 25th Fantasia International Film Festival in August 2021. GKIDS began screening the film in the U.S. on April 2022, followed by home video and digital releases that summer.



