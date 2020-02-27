Pompo: The Cinéphile Anime Film Reveals More Staff, Visual, 2020 Opening

The official website for the anime film of Shogo Sugitani 's Pompo: The Cinéphile ( Eiga Daisuki Pompo-san ) manga revealed more staff, a new visual, and the film's opening this year on Friday.

Takayuki Hirao ( The Garden of Sinners movie 5, God Eater ) is directing the film at CLAP. Shingo Adachi ( Sword Art Online , Wagnaria!! ) is designing the characters. Ryoichiro Matsuo ( In This Corner of the World ) will serve as producer.

Kadokawa streamed an animated ad in September 2018 to commemorate the release of the second volume of the manga. Animation studio CLAP animated the ad.

Pompo: The Cinéphile depicts the craft of movie-making and revolves around Joelle Davidovich "Pompo" Pomponette, a talented movie producer who looks like a girl.

Operating out of the movie capital "Nyallywood," Pompo has been shooting one B-grade entertainment flick after another that anyone would enjoy. One day, Pompo's "movie buff" assistant Gene spots a new script written by Pompo and is moved by its exquisite story. In a fit of passion, he proclaims, "I want to see this as a finished work in theaters as soon as possible!"

However, Pompo tells him, "So you shoot this film." Thus, Gene takes on his first directing gig. Meanwhile, Natalie, an ordinary girl who just arrived in town with movie actress dreams, has been discovered by Pompo …

Sugitani, who also goes by the pen name Ningen Plamo ("Human Plastic Model"), began posting the manga on the pixiv website in April 2017. Positive word-of-mouth on social networking sites and elsewhere has since led to over 500,000 views of the manga. The manga was nominated for the 11th Manga Taisho awards in 2018.

Sugitani launched the spinoff manga Fran: The Cinéphile ( Eiga Daisuki Fran-chan NYALLYWOOD STUDIOS SERIES ) on the pixiv Comic website in July 2018. The manga centers on an aspiring actress named Francesca, who waits tables at the diner Eggnog to make ends meet. Francesca meets Pompo at the beginning of the story.