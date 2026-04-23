Hidekaz Himaruya's Hetalia World Stars Gangsta Manga Ends

Manga creator Hidekaz Himaruya announced on X (formerly Twitter ) on Wednesday the Hetalia World Stars Gangsta manga ended on Thursday. He also announced the Hetalia manga franchise overall will take a break for Himaruya to work on compiled book volumes and prepare for future projects.

Hetalia World Stars Gangsta is an alternate universe set in the Hetalia World Stars series. The manga launched on Shonen Jump+ in February 2024. Shueisha shipped the first compiled book volume in April 2025.

Himaruya's Hetalia World Stars manga is the latest manga in the franchise. The manga launched on Shonen Jump+ on the same day the online manga service launched in 2014, but it went on hiatus in April 2018. The manga resumed serialization in April 2021. Shueisha shipped the eighth compiled book volume in March 2024.

An anime of the Hetalia World Stars manga debuted in April 2021.

Himaruya's original Hetalia - Axis Powers manga takes the archetypal characteristics of countries and regions throughout the world, and anthropomorphizes them as (mostly) bishōnen characters. Right Stuf released the manga in North America in collaboration with its former English-language publisher, Tokyopop , and its Japanese publisher Gentosha Comics .

Hetalia The World Twinkle , the sixth anime season inspired by Himaruya's manga, premiered in Japan in July 2015, and Funimation streamed the series as it aired. Funimation has released all the anime seasons and the Hetalia Axis Powers: Paint it, White! film in North America. The franchise has also inspired a series of stage musicals in Japan. The latest musical ran in June 2025.

