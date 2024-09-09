Hetalia Manga's New Stage Musical Series Gets 4th Musical Next Year

3rd musical ended run on Sunday

The staff for Hetalia ~The glorious world~ , the third stage musical adaptation of Hidekaz Himaruya 's Hetalia - Axis Powers manga, announced on Sunday the series will get a new musical in 2025.

Hetalia ~The glorious world~ ran at the Kyoto Theater in Kyoto from August 9-12, at Morinomiya Piloti Hall in Osaka from August 17-19, and at the Nippon Seinenkan Hall in Tokyo from August 24-September 8.

The musical is the third installment from the new series of Hetalia musical adaptations. The first musical from the new series, titled Hetalia ~The world is wonderful~ , ran in December 2021. The second musical titled Hetalia ~The Fantastic World~ ran in April 2023. Both musical stage plays ran in Tokyo and Osaka.

Before this new series of musicals, the previous musical, Musical Hetalia Final Live ~A World in the Universe~ , ran in March 2018.

Himaruya's original Hetalia - Axis Powers manga takes the archetypal characteristics of countries and regions throughout the world, and anthropomorphizes them as (mostly) bishōnen characters. Right Stuf released the manga in North America in collaboration with its former English-language publisher, Tokyopop , and its Japanese publisher Gentosha Comics . The manga inspired several television anime, a net anime, and an anime film.

Himaruya's Hetalia World Stars manga is the latest manga in the franchise. The manga launched in Shonen Jump+ on the same day the online manga service launched, but it went on hiatus in April 2018. The manga resumed in Shonen Jump+ in April 2021. Shueisha has published four compiled book volumes for the manga. Himaruya launched a new manga about Japanese prime ministers in Shueisha 's Jump SQ. in December 2020.

A new anime of the Hetalia World Stars manga debuted in April 2021.