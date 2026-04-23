Tokyo-Based Developer Shapefarm's Orbitals Switch 2 Game Streams Gameplay Trailer With Director Commentary

Directors Marcos Ramos, Jakob Lundgren provide commentary for 2-player co-op game

Tokyo-based developer Shapefarm unveiled on Thursday a gameplay reveal trailer for its new two player cooperative game Orbitals . The game's creative director Marcos Ramos and game director Jakob Lundgren provide commentary for the trailer's footage and present a segment where they play through an area:

The game will launch for Nintendo Switch 2 this summer.

In the retro anime-inspired game, players are able to take on the role of Maki and Omura, who face off against threats to protect their homeworld from a supernatural space storm. The game features tools, including the Scraphook that grabs platforms, the Liquid Launcher that shoots water, and the Beam Cannon that fires high heat.

The game supports split-screen local co-op and GameShare, so that one player who owns the game can share and play with another person locally or online.