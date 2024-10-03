News
The Barbarian's Bride Fantasy Comedy Manga Gets 2025 TV Anime
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Kadokawa announced on Friday that Noriaki Kotoba's The Barbarian's Bride (Hime Kishi wa Barbaroi no Yome) manga is inspiring a television anime that will premiere next year. Kadokawa did not reveal any other details for the anime. Kadokawa is streaming a teaser promotional video for the anime, featuring panels from the manga with limited animation.
Kotoba also drew the below illustration to celebrate the anime's announcement.Seven Seas Entertainment licensed the manga, and will release the first volume in English on October 15. Seven Seas Entertainment describes the manga:
Serafina de Lavillant, the strongest female knight in the West, was sent to subjugate the barbaric tribes of the East. But when her mission fails spectacularly, she's captured alive and imprisoned. Humiliated and dreading what horrific torture she'll endure, she asks to be put to death. To her surprise, rather than tearing her limb from limb, the tribe leader asks for her hand…in marriage! Will Serafina face a cruel and abusive arranged marriage? Or will she discover that these tribes aren't as barbaric as she was led to believe?
Kotoba launched the series in Kodansha's Bessatsu Shōnen Magazine in January 2021. Kodansha shipped the seventh compiled book volume on February 8, and will ship the eighth volume on October 8.
Sources: Press releqase, The Barbarian's Bride anime's website
