The Barbarian's Bride Fantasy Comedy Manga Gets 2025 TV Anime

Kadokawa announced on Friday that Noriaki Kotoba 's The Barbarian's Bride ( Hime Kishi wa Barbaroi no Yome ) manga is inspiring a television anime that will premiere next year. Kadokawa did not reveal any other details for the anime. Kadokawa is streaming a teaser promotional video for the anime, featuring panels from the manga with limited animation .

Kotoba also drew the below illustration to celebrate the anime's announcement.

Serafina de Lavillant, the strongest female knight in the West, was sent to subjugate the barbaric tribes of the East. But when her mission fails spectacularly, she's captured alive and imprisoned. Humiliated and dreading what horrific torture she'll endure, she asks to be put to death. To her surprise, rather than tearing her limb from limb, the tribe leader asks for her hand…in marriage! Will Serafina face a cruel and abusive arranged marriage? Or will she discover that these tribes aren't as barbaric as she was led to believe?

Seven Seas Entertainment licensed the manga, and will release the first volume in English on October 15. The manga is described as:

Kotoba launched the series in Kodansha 's Bessatsu Shōnen Magazine in January 2021. Kodansha shipped the seventh compiled book volume on February 8, and will ship the eighth volume on October 8.

Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.