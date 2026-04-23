How would you rate episode 4 of

Always a Catch! ?

©ももよ万葉・三登いつき・ながと牡蠣／SQUARE ENIX・逃げ釣り製作委員会

Mimi keeps saying that she doesn't resent her little brother Teo's birth. While I was a bit suspicious at first – could anyone really be that sweet? – This episode largely convinced me that that is, in fact, the case. She does adore Teo and is happy he exists. But that's not the same thing as not feeling conflicted about what his birth means for her personally.

While I have serious doubts that this will ever be a serious story, the small flashback we get towards the end of the episode does a lot to ground Mimi's character. As she talks about her family's martial arts with Renato, she notes that her father treats her differently now that he has a male heir. Before Teo, Mimi and her dad were thick as thieves – they seemed to have spent every day together while he taught her martial arts and generally trained her in the ways of the Annovazzi. But all of that came to an end when he crowed about his heir finally being born. (And seriously, that had to hurt, no matter what Mimi says.) Her decision to leave Muro seems less like an active search for a husband and more like a way to cope with her changed circumstances. And Duke Annovazzi's directive to find herself a man smacks of him reminding himself that now he's “supposed” to treat Mimi like A Girl, as we see when he corrects himself when he comes to find his daughter to train while on autopilot.

In a different series, I'd have wanted to see Mimi's dad realize that there's nothing wrong with continuing to defy social norms and keep Mimi as his heir. But Mimi seems to be telling the truth about not being too broken-hearted about her change in circumstance. Recounting her story to Renato is less about her complaining and more about her being open and honest with him. She loves her dad, her brother, and that she's finding ways to use her training beyond her family. Mimi's not just a kickass heroine because she can kick ass; she's strong because she keeps picking herself up and moving forward. And it's the training her father gave her that grants her the flexibility and self-confidence to do so.

She's also justifiably pleased with the ways she can use those skills in her new role. Saving the queen wasn't just about rescuing someone, it was about proving her worth to the royal family and helping her fiancé. Even if she's not in love with Renato yet, she's devoted to him as much as he is to her. Although even if the queen wasn't his mother, Mimi would have saved her, as episodes 1-3 took pains to set up. Mimi's heart is just as strong as her muscles, which is what makes everyone love her…even if she drives poor Raimondo to despair. That poor man is at his wits' end trying to police Mimi in a way he's clearly beginning to suspect she doesn't need.

Although, to be fair, he may be more concerned about Ireneo than any physical threats. Ireneo, right now, feels like the character who really doesn't need to exist – he's the no-chance rival and the womanizer apparently required by narrative law. It is great (and arguably important) to see Mimi dodge his every move, especially since she can't – or maybe can't bring herself to – dodge Renato's physical affection. But he's otherwise more annoying than anything, and his role in the story isn't clear. This is his first appearance, so complaints are possibly premature, but unlike Rosalia, he's not an enjoyable addition to the cast.

My only complaint right now is that the anime feels like it's skipping over small moments from the source material, which makes it feel a bit disjointed. We don't get Mimi agreeing to marry Renato, and this week, we don't get Mimi and Ireneo meeting and becoming friendly enough for their banter to seem natural. Yes, Mimi is generally warm and friendly, but it feels strange to see her and Ireneo acting like they've known each other for years when this appears to be their first on-screen meeting. I understand the urge to skip the small details, but it needs to be done better than this.

Rating:

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