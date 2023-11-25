Slasher Maidens Manga Enters Final Battle

Action manga launched in April 2018

Image via Amazon Japan © Tetsuya Tashiro, Square Enix

Akame ga KILL! manga creator Tetsuya Tashiro revealed on Twitter Tuesday his Slasher Maidens ( Kaijin Reijō ) manga is entering its final battle with the release of volume 11.

Yen Press publishes the manga in English and describes the story:

Around the world, a phenomenon is observed where those whose mental stress reaches a peak transform into monsters called “Kaijin” and succumb to murderous impulses. Such supernatural events were completely unrelated to proud pervert Asuma Sudo, but after he transfers to an all-girls school while chasing the girl of his dreams, he discovers that the school was actually a front for an anti-Kaijin special agency!

Tashiro launched the manga in Square Enix 's Monthly Gangan Joker magazine in April 2018. Square Enix published volume 11 on November 21. Yen Press shipped volume eight on August 22. Volume nine ships December 12.

Tashiro and Takahiro ended their Akame ga KILL! manga in December 2016. The manga launched in 2010 in Monthly Gangan Joker . Square Enix published 15 volumes for the manga. It inspired a TV anime, which premiered in Japan in July 2014. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan, and Sentai Filmworks licensed and released the series on Blu-ray Disc and DVD. The anime began airing on Adult Swim 's Toonami block starting in August 2015.



Source: Tetsuya Tashiro 's Twitter account





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. Yen Press, BookWalker Global, and J-Novel Club are subsidiaries of KWE.