Creator Kawaisouni!'s Opanchu Usagi, Npochamu Characters Get 3D Anime

Characters to be featured in Kawaisouni! Theater anime that will air within ZIP! morning show

SKY Perfect Pictures revealed on Friday that creator Kawaisouni!'s Opanchu Usagi and Npochamu characters are getting a 3D anime adaptation under the title Kawaisouni! Theater ( Kawaisouni! Gekijō ), that will air within NTV 's morning program ZIP! . The staff also plan for the anime to stream globally. The company also started streaming the anime's teaser promotional video:

Kawaisouni! also drew an illustration to commemorate the anime announcement:

Image courtesy of SKY Perfect Pictures ©KAWAISOUNI!

Kawaisouni!'s Opanchu Usagi character ranked first in Japan's "Popular Character Ranking Chosen by Teen Girls" for two consecutive years in 2024 (tied with Chiikawa ) and 2025, while Npochamu ranked third in 2024.

Opanchu Usagi, a creature that resides on Earth, is popular for their "pitiful cuteness," having unsuccessful attempts at doing various things.

Image courtesy of SKY Perfect Pictures ©KAWAISOUNI!

Npochamu is a yogurt fairy that adds "chamu" at the end of their sentences.

Image courtesy of SKY Perfect Pictures ©KAWAISOUNI!

Kimimaro is Npochamu's reliable friend who quickly gives support to Npochamu when they get in trouble.

Image courtesy of SKY Perfect Pictures ©KAWAISOUNI!

Kawaisouni! is writing the anime's script, and Marza Animation Planet ( Chi's Sweet Adventure two seasons, Lupin III THE FIRST , Resident Evil: Vendetta films) is in charge of animation production. SKY Perfect Pictures ( Orb: On the Movements of the Earth , Kunon the Sorcerer Can See , Fermat no Ryōri , Yakuza Fiancé: Raise wa Tanin ga Ii ) and NTV are producing the anime.

Source: Press release