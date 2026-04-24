Kodama Tales Licenses Hisae Iwaoka's The Magical Forest of Hoshigahara Manga

Manga to begin releasing in English in November

Kyodo Printing Co., Ltd. 's Kodama Tales subsidiary announced on Thursday that it has licensed Hisae Iwaoka 's The Magical Forest of Hoshigahara ( Hoshigahara Aomanjū no Mori ) manga, and will begin releasing the manga in November.

A charming new tale is coming soon 🍃.ೃ࿔*:･



First looks, sneak peeks, and more are coming soon. That's all the news for this week, but we'll be sharing more announcements in the future. Stay tuned!



New Manga License: The Magical Forest of Hoshigahara pic.twitter.com/geWmYim6if — Kodama (@KodamaTales) April 23, 2026

The manga centers on Sōichi, a boy who lives in a house within a small forest within the neighborhood of Hoshigahara. In this forest that most judge as haunted by spirits or natural gods, Sōichi lives alongside fairies.

Iwaoka published the manga in Asahi Shimbun Publications ' Nemuki (later Nemuki+ ) magazine from 2008 to 2015. Asahi Shimbun Publications released five compiled book volumes for the manga.

Viz Media previously released Iwaoka's Saturn Apartments ( Dosei Mansion ) manga in English. The manga ran in Shogakukan 's Monthly Ikki magazine from 2006 to 2011, and Shogakukan released seven volumes for the manga.