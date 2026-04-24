Rokuhōdō Yotsuiro Biyori Manga Gets Stage Musical in October

Manga about workers at tea house inspired anime in 2019, live-action series in 2022

Shinchosha announced on Friday that Yū Shimizu 's Rokuhōdō Yotsuiro Biyori manga is inspiring its first stage musical adaptation that will run in Shibuya in Tokyo from October 16-25. Shimizu drew the below visual to commemorate the announcement.

Image via Rokuhōdō Yotsuiro Biyori manga's X/Twitter account © Yū Shimizu, Shinchosha

The musical will star:

Kaname Futaba as Sui

as Sui Ryō Hirano as Tokitaka

as Tokitaka Taiki Naito as Tsubaki

as Tsubaki Yūya Uno as Gure

Yū Futaba as Yakyō

Kazuya Matsunaga as Kadosaki

Hiroshi Hatanaka as Nakano-san, Amagami-san

Tsuneyasu Motoyoshi is penning the script and writing the lyrics. Kotona Nishi is the composer and musical director, and Yūichi Harada is directing the play.

The manga inspired an anime that premiered in April 2019. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan.

The story of both the original manga and the anime takes place at a popular Japanese-style tea house called Rokuhōdō. Four specialists work there: Sui makes the tea, Gure creates latte art, Tsubaki makes the sweets, and Tokitaka cooks. In addition to serving their customers, they sometimes help them solve their problems.

A live-action series adaptation debuted in Japan in January 2022.

Shimizu's original manga launched in Go Go Bunch in October 2013. The manga moved to Monthly Comic @Bunch in January 2018 shortly before Go Go Bunch ended publication. Shinchosha published the 22nd compiled book volume on January 8.

