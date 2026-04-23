'Go For it, Nakamura-kun!!' Creator Comments on Latest Anime Episode

: "This is intended solely as a stylistic expression of& carries no deeper meaning”

Image courtesy of Crunchyroll ©Nakamura-kun!! Animation Project

Go For It, Nakamura-kun! manga creator Syundei posted a statement about the fifth episode of the Go For It, Nakamura-kun!! anime series through their publisher Hero's Web on Wednesday. Syundei noted a scene in which the character Aiki Hirose and his high school teacher Sō Otogiri exchange contact information. “This is intended solely as a stylistic expression of BL and carries no deeper meaning,” the creator said. "Neither I, the creator, nor the animation production team endorses teachers and students exchanging personal contact information.”

Syundei added that they requested the Go For It, Nakamura-kun!! production team to present Hirose and Otogiri's relationship as student and teacher, avoid depictions that “sexually exploit female students or female characters,” and refrain from depicting certain obscene scenes from the manga series and to “adjust them to expressions suitable for all audiences.”

The creator also addressed depictions of adult-minor relationships in their future works. Syundei wrote:

While I, as the series creator, have previously published several BL works featuring pairings with significant age gaps or adult-minor relationships such as teacher-student pairings, in light of the recent surge in horrific crimes committed by adults against minors, I will no longer use such themes in future works.

Syundei concluded their statement saying, “And to anyone who has already read the original work and felt offended, I offer my deepest apologies.”

Syundei 's comment comes just over a week after announcing they are leaving X (formerly Twitter ) after dealing with alleged harassment. The creator stated in their final post, “Is it OK if I delete my account?” Syundei added that they received complaints about what they draw, and “since I don't have the talent to make something that pleases everyone, I don't see the point in continuing as a manga creator.”

After Syundei left the social media platform, several other manga creators spoke on the matter.

As of press time, Syundei has not returned to X/ Twitter .