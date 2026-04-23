Logan Paul Buys Graded Copies of One Piece, Dragon Ball's 1st Jump Appearances

Image via x.com Image ©Logan Paul

Internet personality and WWE wrestler Logan Paul reported on Wednesday that he had purchased two graded Weekly Shonen Jump magazine issues featuring the first appearances of Akira Toriyama 's Dragon Ball manga and Eiichiro Oda 's One Piece manga . Paul said the issue featuring the first chapter of Dragon Ball is graded at 9.2, and the issue featuring the first chapter of One Piece is graded at 9.0. The personality added he purchased the Dragon Ball issue for US$550,000, but did not say what he paid for the One Piece issue.

Proud owner of the greatest Mangas in the world (imo)



One Piece Chapter One 9.0 (second highest grade in existence, pop 3). First canon appearance of Monkey D. Luffy. One Piece is the #1 selling Manga in the world at 600M+ copies sold



Dragon Ball Chapter One 9.2 (highest grade… pic.twitter.com/3aCBnN5Eqm — Logan Paul (@LoganPaul) April 21, 2026

Paul's Turbulent History with Collectibles

Paul is no stranger to the collectibles market. In February, he auctioned his rare Pikachu Illustrator card through American auction house Goldin for US$16.492 million. A.J. Scaramucci, a venture capitalist and son of former White House Communications Director (for 11 days) Anthony Scaramucci, purchased the card.

However, hours after the auction concluded accusations and speculation arose on social media regarding the grade and ownership of the Pikachu Illustrator card. Polygon reported that Paul acquired a Professional Sports Authenticator (PSA) 9 graded Pikachu Illustrator card in 2021 then had it regraded to a PSA 10. Paul, though, initially purchased a PSA 9 Pikachu Illustrator card from collector Matt Allen, then later acquired a PSA 10 version from a collector in Dubai.

Paul has also sold “shares” of his PSA 10 Pikachu Illustrator card through his now defunct Ontario-based business, Liquid Marketplace. The company offered a method for collectors to buy and sell shares for rare collectibles. Paul had reportedly sold 51% of the Pikachu Illustrator card in July 2022, only to reacquire full ownership in May 2024.

Liquid Marketplace currently faces a legal dispute with the Ontario Securities Commission. Polygon reported, “Regulators allege the platform distributed 'unregistered securities,' meaning it sold investment-like tokens without formally registering them under securities law or qualifying for an exemption.” Paul is currently not named as a respondent in the proceedings.