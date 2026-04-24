FuRyu's Exstetra RPG Gets HD Remaster on Steam in English This Summer

FuRyu revealed on Friday its Exstetra fantasy role-playing game is getting an HD remaster that will launch this summer on Steam .

Image via FuRyu's X/Twitter account © FURYU CORPORATION

The game's Steam page lists the game will have interface and subtitles in English, Japanese, Simplified Chinese, and Traditional Chinese. The game will also have Japanese audio. The Steam page states "Some specifications differ from the original version."

The Steam page describes the game:

A fantasy RPG where a kiss saves the world. EXSTETRA is set in “Amazea,” a Tokyo fused with another world and fated for destruction. It tells the story of Ryoma, a high school student who rises as the chosen savior, a “Prisma,” to confront the coming end of the world. Along the way, Ryoma discovers candidates to become “Prisma Knights,” who share the same destiny of saving the world. By awakening them with his kiss, he sets out on an adventure together with his companions.

The game stars:

The game originally launched in Japan in November 2013 for PlayStation Vita and Nintendo 3DS. ClariS performed the game's theme song. Yōko Shimomura composed the main theme. Tony and Katsumi Enami designed the original characters, and Minat's was the character designer. Tokyo Gensō was in charge of art.

The game has not had an official English release before now.