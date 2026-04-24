Kohske's Gangsta. Manga Resumes in July

Image via Amazon © Kohske, Shinchosha

Kohske

Shinchosha

Kohske

Kohske

Manga creatorand publisherannounced on Friday that'smanga will resume serialization on July 3.stated that during the manga's long hiatus,has been undergoing medical treatment for systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and accompanying complications.will continue to undergo treatment while writing the manga, so the manga will be published irregularly.

Kohske also posted on X/Twitter that the manga's serialization will likely pause frequently, and the pace of the compiled volumes will also be slow from now on as well. Kohske noted she is also still "groping for ways to draw that are less burdensome," and so the feel of her drawings might change a little, but asked fans to patiently continue to read the manga.

Kohske has been working on an irregular schedule after revealing in 2021 she had lost an eye and was experiencing paralysis in her fingers due to health complications from systemic lupus erythematosus.

The Gangsta. manga last went on hiatus in September 2018, and returned in March 2019 with the 55th chapter. The latest chapter is the 56th chapter, which debuted in December 2020. The manga also went on hiatus in November 2015 due to Kohske 's health, but it resumed in May 2017. Shinchosha published the eighth compiled volume in May 2018.

Kohske launched the manga in Shinchosha 's Monthly Comic @Bunch magazine in 2010. The manga revolves around Nick and Worick, two men who take on jobs from both the mafia and the police in the town of Ergastulum, a rotten town filled with mafia, hoodlums, prostitutes, and dirty cops.

Viz Media publishes the manga in North America. Viz has also licensed Syuhei Kamo 's Gangsta: Cursed spinoff manga, which ended in February 2018.

A 12-episode anime adaptation of the manga premiered in July 2015. Funimation streamed the series as it aired with English subtitles, along with an English dub.

Kohske recently worked on the Dark Auction mystery adventure game, which launched for PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam on January 29.