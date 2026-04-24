Magical Explorer Anime Casts Ai Kakuma

New teaser visual also revealed for anime debuting this fall

The official website for the television anime of Iris and Noboru Kannatsuki 's Magical Explorer light novel series revealed a new cast member and a new visual on Friday.

Ai Kakuma will play Ludie (spelled as Rudy on the anime's website but Ludie in the English release of the light novel series), the main heroine who appears on the game packing for the Magical★Explorer in-universe game. The character is pictured at right in the below new teaser visual.

Image via Magical Explorer anime's website © 入栖・神奈月昇/KADOKAWA/「マジカル★エクスプローラー」製作委員会

The anime will debut this fall, and will staras Kōsuke Takioto.

Kazuki Ohashi ( Shadows House ) is directing the anime at WHITE FOX . Satoko Sekine ( TsukiPro the Animation ) is handling series composition. Ryosuke Kimiya ( Grimoire of Zero ) is designing the characters. Kenichiro Suehiro ( Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- ) is composing the music.

Yen Press is publishing the light novel series and Yukari Higa 's manga adaptation, and it describes the story:

Living in the world of Magical★Explorer, the legendary erotic game, sounds like a dream. Problem is, I reincarnated not as the lady-killer protagonist with his overpowered cheat skills, but as his unlucky comic-relief best friend!

The novel series debuted in February 2018 on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō website. Kadokawa began publishing the light novel series in November 2019. The 13th volume shipped on April 1.

The manga adaptation launched in Young Ace Up in August 2020. Kadokawa published the manga's third compiled book volume on January 8.

Sources: Magical Explorer anime's website, Comic Natalie





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