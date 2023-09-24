Magical Explorer Light Novels Have Anime in the Works

The live-streamed "Sneaker Bunko 35th Anniversary Festa!" special announced on Sunday that Iris and Noboru Kannatsuki 's Magical Explorer light novel series is inspiring an anime. Kannatsuki drew an illustration to celebrate the news:

Yen Press is publishing the light novel series and Yukari Higa 's manga adaptation, and it describes the story:

Living in the world of Magical★Explorer, the legendary erotic game, sounds like a dream. Problem is, I reincarnated not as the lady-killer protagonist with his overpowered cheat skills, but as his unlucky comic-relief best friend!

Source: Sneaker Bunko 35th Anniversary Festa! stream





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.