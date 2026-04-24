Kuroema Live-Action Series Reveals More Cast

, more join cast for 5-episode series streaming on Prime Video worldwide on June 12

The staff of the live-action mini-series adaptation of Tsunami Umino 's Kuroema Chole et Emma manga revealed more cast members for the series on Friday.

The series stars, including previously revealed cast members:

Image via Amazon Prime Video Japan's X/Twitter account © 海野つなみ／講談社 ©2026 WOWOW

(left to right in above image in top row then bottom row):

Hana Sugisaki as Emma

as Emma Mikako Tabe as Chloe

as Chloe Yōji Iwase as Kenshirō Shimon, a second-generation owner of Coffee Shop Paris who supports Chloe.

Ken Mitsuishi as Shingetsu Neisan, a charismatic and well-known fortune teller

Image via Amazon Prime Video Japan's X/Twitter account © 海野つなみ／講談社 ©2026 WOWOW

(left to right in above image in top row then bottom row):

Kai Inowaki as Shōta Mashū, who works for an architectural design firm

Aoba Kawai as Rika Daian, an architect who works for the firm renovating the main building of Chloe's mansion

Yoshihiro Nozoe as Chōshū, one of the group of old men who are regulars at Coffee Shop Paris

as Chōshū, one of the group of old men who are regulars at Coffee Shop Paris Tarō Suwa as Handa, one of the group of old men who are regulars at Coffee Shop Paris

Guest cast also includes: Asami Usuda , Yūta Hayashi , Renn Kiriyama , and Yōhei Hayashida .

The series will debut streaming worldwide exclusively on Amazon Prime Video on June 12, and will have five episodes.

The manga's story begins when Emma, a 30-year-old woman, loses her love life, job, and home in one fell swoop, as the boyfriend she was living with breaks up with her on the same day the company she was working for goes bankrupt. She wanders into a mansion, and is soon found by its owner Chloe, an eccentric rich heiress who lives alone. While Chloe initially accepts Emma staying at her mansion for a night, an unfortunate fire at Chloe's home that night forces them to find a living situation together. Later, a customer arrives at Chloe's fortune telling shop and brings mysterious circumstances that the two get drawn into.

Umino launched the manga in Kodansha 's Kiss magazine in August 2022. Kodansha published the manga's fourth compiled book volume on March 13.

Umino began the The Full-Time Wife Escapist ( Nigeru wa Haji da ga Yaku ni Tatsu ) manga in November 2012, and ended the manga in February 2020. Kodansha shipped the 11th and final compiled book volume in April 2020. The manga won the shojo category of the 39th Kodansha Awards.

A live-action television series adaptation aired in Japan in fall 2016. A live-action special aired in December 2020.

Kodansha USA Publishing publishes the manga digitally in English.