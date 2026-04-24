The Player Who Can't Level Up Webtoon's Game Adaptation Debuts Playable Demo on Steam

Webtoon is being adapted into 3D action roguelite game

Image via Tripearl Games © Tripearl Games

The video game adaptation of the hit webtoon The Player Who Can't Level Up released its first playable demo on Steam on Thursday.

Tripearl Games is developing and Smilegate is publishing the 3D action roguelite game. The newly released demo offers players an early look at the game's core systems, including fast-paced combat, build-based progression, and replay-driven mechanics.

Players take on the role of Ki-gyu Kim, a protagonist cursed to remain at Level 1, navigating a new storyline set in the “Another Tower,” which expands beyond the original webtoon narrative. The demo includes exploration of the Pantheon zone, customizable combat builds using randomized upgrades, and a boss encounter designed to highlight the game's combat depth.

Built using Unreal Engine 5, the game emphasizes cinematic visuals alongside accessible controls, aiming to balance ease of play with skill-based combat.

The title is scheduled to launch in Early Access in Q3 2026, with a full release planned for the first half of 2027 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, and Nintendo Switch 2.

The demo is downloadable on Steam.

Drawn by Tae_A, the original webtoon began serialization in 2021 and accumulated over 210 million views globally. The series topped webtoon rankings on Kakao Page , Piccoma, and Tapas .

Fans can read the English version of the webtoon on Tapas. The English version of the web novel, written by GaVinGe, is available on Wuxia World.

Source: E-mail correspondence