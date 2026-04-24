Tappytoon Wins Webby People's Voice Award

was also recognized as Webby Honoree in Best Visual Design

Image via TappyToon © TappyToon

Contents First announced on Wednesday that its global webtoon platform Tappytoon has won the Webby People's Voice Award in the Entertainment, Sports & Events category (Apps, Software & Immersive) at the 30th Annual Webby Awards.

Often referred to as the “Oscars of the Internet,” the Webby Awards are presented by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences. The People's Voice Award is determined by public voting, with Tappytoon selected as the winner after being named one of five finalists among hundreds of entries. Competing platforms included major digital services such as Yahoo Sports and Eventbrite.

In addition to the top honor, Tappytoon was also recognized as a Webby Honoree in Best Visual Design – Function.

Ernest Woo, Chief Strategy Officer at Contents First, said the award represents both recognition of the platform's decade-long service and validation from its global fanbase, adding that the company will continue to focus on accessibility and curated storytelling experiences.

Sources: E-mail correspondence, The Webby Awards