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Manga Up! Global Releases It's Not Easy Being Cute, Slasher Maidens, Inuta Manga in English
posted on by Adriana Hazra
Manga UP! describes It's Not Easy Being Cute:
College student Himesaki Nozomi was a girl who took her beauty into her own hands through plastic surgery. One day she was asked by the natural beauty Tennōji Ruka to teach her how to be “cute.” At first, Nozomi was irked by her ignorance. How could she ask her for something like that when she had never even tasted the pain of being ugly? However, she soon learns that Ruka has her own struggles: she's trapped by a "princely" image that prevents her from being the girl she truly wants to be. Together, they navigate the pressures of modern lookism to forge their own paths.
Asahina launched the manga on X (formerly Twitter) in September 2024. It began serialization on Gangan pixiv in September 2025. Square Enix shipped the second compiled book volume on February 20.
Manga UP! describes Slasher Maidens:
Around the world, a phenomenon is observed where those whose mental stress reaches a peak transform into monsters called "Kaijin" and succumb to murderous impulses. Such supernatural events were completely unrelated to proud pervert Asuma Sudo, but after he transfers to an all-girls school while chasing the girl of his dreams, he discovers that the school was actually a front for an anti-Kaijin special agency!
Tashiro launched the manga in Square Enix's Monthly Gangan Joker magazine in April 2018. The series entered its final battle in volume 11 in November 2023. Square Enix published the 15th volume on March 21. Yen Press published the 13th volume in English on February 24. The manga entered irregular serialization on Wednesday.
Manga UP! describes Inuta: My Canine Classmate:
The most beautiful girl in class sits right next to me. There's just one thing: Inuta-san is 100% a dog—inside and out!
Whether it's her sweet morning greetings, shared lunches, or walks back home together, the good girl Inuta-san is proving that man's best friend makes for the best school life ever! Get ready for a puppy love comedy that's all bark and no bite!
Mattaku launched the manga on X (formerly Twitter) in April 2024. Square Enix shipped the manga's second volume on October 22.
Source: Email correspondence