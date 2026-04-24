Manga Up! Global Releases It's Not Easy Being Cute, Slasher Maidens, Inuta Manga in English

Nintendo and gamers try to sort out who owes whom in the saga of Trump's illegal tariffs, a departure from Sony, and a new Splatoon game are the focus in this week's column.

― Welcome back, folks! I got blindsided by Speed Racer 's 4K remaster being released in theaters this week. I'm long overdue for a rewatch of that movie; it's wild and a billion miles a minute, but a phenomenal example of a live-a...