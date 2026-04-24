Carnby Kim, Youngchan Hwang Return With New Thriller Webtoon Copycat

Story explores main character's complex reaction over having his work plagiarized

Image via WEBTOON's website © WEBTOON Entertainment

Acclaimed thriller creators Carnby Kim and Youngchan Hwang have made their return to WEBTOON with a new series titled COPYCAT, which debuted on April 14 in English. The series debuted in Korean on January 6.

Known for hit titles such as Bastard and Sweet Home, the duo have built a reputation for crafting thrillers.

The story of the COPYCAT webtoon reads:

A serial killer is staging corpses as “self-destruction art” and selling them to the ultra-wealthy for tens of millions. When failed artist Suchan Kim recognizes the concept as his own—stolen from an exhibition the world laughed into oblivion—his obsession with proving this mutates into something darker: a hunger for the recognition he never received. In a world where spectacle is worth more than life, will Suchan expose the killer, or become part of the masterpiece?

Rather than focusing solely on the horror of the crimes, the story explores Suchan's complex reaction — less driven by fear than by anger over having his work plagiarized. As he begins tracking down the killer using clues tied to attendees of his original exhibition, the narrative unfolds into a psychological cat-and-mouse game.

Seven Seas Entertainment began releasing the print edition of the duo's Bastard series in May 2025, and will release the fifth volume on August 11. WEBTOON has released the duo's Bastard and Sweet Home series in English digitally, and has also released Kim's Shotgun Boy, Pigpen , and Flawed Almighty series in English.

Fans can read the English version of COPYCAT on WEBTOON.