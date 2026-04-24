Emaqi Releases Izakaya of Extinct Animals, The Gene of AI, More Manga in English

A Witch's Journal to Otherworldly Parenting: Raising Familiars and Fluffy Magical Creatures also releases in English

AI localization company Orange Inc. announced on Friday that it will release the following manga titles in English on its e-bookstore service " emaqi " on the following dates:

Image courtesy of emaqi

Izakaya of Extinct Animals

Zetsumetsu Sakaba

Kuromaru

Title:Creator:Release date: April 24Summary: As night falls, the bar's lights gently flicker to life... Weary from their daily work and lives, customers seeking solace and drinks to wash away their fatigue gather at the establishment of a beautiful and kind-hearted Mama-san. But these patrons are all—believe it or not—extinct creatures!?presents an unprecedented tale: the shocking grand opening of the Izakaya of Extinct Animals!

Image courtesy of emaqi

Title:Creator:Release date: May 1Summary: Humanity's dream and the crystallization of technology: Humanoids. Just like humans, they can fall “ill,” but they have different options for “treatment.” A new doctor, Sudo, dedicated to helping these troubled A.I.s, takes the stage! A humanoid medical story of the near future!

Image via Amazon © Mokuhachi, Shōnengahōsha

A Witch's Journal to Otherworldly Parenting: Raising Familiars and Fluffy Magical Creatures

Majo no Sukusuku Isekai Ikuji - Tsukaima Chanto Mofumofu Mahō Seibutsu no Ikusei Nisshi

Title:Creator: MokuhachiRelease date: May 15Summary: Senobia, a witch striving to surpass her father as a magical scholar, intended to conjure a sheep familiar; however, an ingredient mishap involving her own hair results in the accidental creation of a human child. Already balancing a hectic schedule as a part-time lecturer and researcher, Senobia now faces her toughest assignment yet: motherhood! It's a fantasy featuring a career-driven witch and the trials of parenting!

emaqi also stated it released volume 2 of Nobuyuki Takahashi 's Parallel Leap Syndrome manga and volume 10 of Kenichi Okuyama's The Morning After manga on its service on Friday.

Source: Email correspondence