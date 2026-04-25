Ryuta Amazume's Omae no Kao wo Tashikametai Manga Ends

Series debuted on September 11

Image via Amazon Japan © Kodansha, Ryuta Amazume

Kodansha 's YanMaga Web website published the final chapter of Ryuta Amazume 's Omae no Kao wo Tashikametai ( Let Me See That Look on Your Face ) manga on Thursday.

The erotic comedy manga centers on Madoka Misumi, a woman who loves sex. She meets an invisible man named Tōru One, and gets excited with the idea of having "invisible sex" with him. The two start living together with no strings attached, but they eventually become attracted to each other romantically.

Amazume launched the series on Kodansha 's YanMaga Web website on September 11. Kodansha shipped the first compiled book volume on December 19, and will ship the second and final volume on June 19.

Amazume's Jofū manga ended in March 2025. Amazume published a one-shot version of the manga in Hakusensha 's Young Animal magazine in March 2021, and launched the full serialization in December 2021. Hakusensha published the manga's seventh and final compiled book volume on May 29.

Amazume launched the Nana & Kaoru ( Nana to Kaoru ) manga in Hakusensha 's Young Animal Arashi magazine in 2008, and the series switched to the main Young Animal magazine in 2009. The series ended in August 2016. FAKKU has licensed the manga. Denpa began distributing the manga starting in October 2022 in a 3-in-1 omnibus edition.

Nana to Kaoru inspired an original video anime ( OVA ) project and two live-action films. Amazume wrote the spinoff manga series Nana to Kaoru: Black Label that ended in 2014.

Amazume launched the Nana to Kaoru ~Kōkōsei no SM Gokko~ (High Schoolers' S&M Play) spinoff manga in the inaugural issue of Hakusensha 's Harem magazine in November 2018, and ended the series in October 2021. The manga's fifth and final volume shipped in December 2021. The manga is set during Nana and Kaoru's third year of high school.