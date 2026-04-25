Skeleton Knight in Another World Season 2 Unveils New Video, More Cast, Ending Song

DIALOGUE＋ unit performs "Kiseki wa Okinai"

The staff for the second television anime season based on Ennki Hakari 's Skeleton Knight in Another World ( Gaikotsu Kishi-sama, Tadaima Isekai e Odekakechū or Skeleton Knight, going out to the parallel universe) light novel series unveiled its full promotional video, more cast members, information on the ending theme song, and a new visual on Saturday.

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Image via skeleton-knight.com © 秤猿鬼・オーバーラップ／骸骨騎士様製作委員会 ©秤猿鬼・オーバーラップ／骸骨騎士様II製作委員会

The newly announced cast members are:

The voice actor unit DIALOGUE＋ performs the ending theme song "Kiseki wa Okinai" (Miracles Don't Happen).

Image via Skeleton Knight in Another World anime's website ©秤猿鬼・オーバーラップ／骸骨騎士様II製作委員会

The series stars:

Katsumi Ono returns to direct the second season at Aura Studio . Character designer Tōru Imanishi , monster designer Yoshihiro Nagamori , and sound director Satoshi Motoyama all return for the second season.

Toshizo Nemoto ( That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime fourth season, Inu X Boku Secret Service ) is now in charge of series scripts, replacing Takeshi Kikuchi . First season sub-character designer Hideki Inoue is replaced by Chisa Shibata ( 7th Time Loop: The Villainess Enjoys a Carefree Life , Mistress Kanan is Devilishly Easy ), and Jia Fang Lu ( My Clueless First Friend ) replaces art director Kenta Tsuboi . Other new staff includes color key artist Harue Ono ( MAD BOX , replacing Chiho Nakamura ), CGI director Tomotaka Aoki ( Uma Musume Pretty Derby Season 3 ), and animation producer Yasuhiro Uema .

Additional new and returning staff members include:

The series will premiere on TOKYO MX , BS11 , and AT-X in July.

The anime's first season premiered in Japan in April 2022. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired, and also streams an English dub .

Seven Seas Entertainment is publishing the light novel series and its manga adaptation in English, and it describes the story:

One day, a gamer played video games until he fell asleep…and when he woke up, he found himself in the game world–as a skeleton! Equipped with the powerful weapons and armor of his avatar but stuck with its frightening skeletal appearance, Arc has to find a place for himself in this new, fantastical land. All his hopes for a quiet life are dashed when he crosses paths with a beautiful elven warrior, setting him on a journey full of conflict and adventure.

Ennki Hakari launched the novels on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō (Let's be Novelists) website in October 2014, and Overlap published the first volume with illustrations by KeG in June 2015, and the the 10th volume in March 2022. Seven Seas shipped the 10th volume in April 2023.

Akira Sawano (A Bridge to the Starry Skies character design) launched the ongoing manga adaptation on Overlap 's Comic Gardo website in February 2017. Overlap shipped the 14th volume in June 2025 and Seven Seas shipped the 14th volume on March 24.