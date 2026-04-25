FuRyu Reveals Crymelight as New Title in 'Cry' Dark Bishōjo Action Game Series

FuRyu revealed during the Indie Live Expo showcase on Sunday that it is developing the CRYMELIGHT game as the latest installment in its CRY series of "dark bishōjo action" game series.

Image courtesy of FuRyu

The game is a roguelike that will launch on November 5 for PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch 2, and PC via Steam . A deluxe edition of the game includes six DLC items, a digital artbook, and a digital album with 11 soundtrack songs and three voice drama tracks.

FuRyu describes the game:

Following the events of 2019's CRYSTAR and 2023's CRYMACHINA, CRYMELIGHT follows a young girl known only as “Alice” after she wakes up with no memories of her past and discovers she must journey to the lowest layer of Purgatory to earn her “Rebirth.” Alice must set out from the Tea Party Hall, defeat enemies born from the depths of madness, and confess and confront the sins she has committed, undergoing immense emotional growth in the process.

The game will star:

In the game, players travel between the "Wonderland" realm and "The Tea Party" realm. "Wonderland" is a prison where souls of the dead are held captive, and "The Tea Party" is a sanctuary that offers "respite to young girls burdened by their sins."

Naoki Hisaya is the plot and story supervisor, and is returning from previous entries in the CRY series. Other returning staff members from previous entries include composer Sakuzyo and animator RIRI Yamashita . YOGISYA is the character designer.

FuRyu 's CRYSTAR game shipped in Japan for the PlayStation 4 in October 2018. Spike Chunsoft released the game in the West for the PlayStation 4 and PC via Steam in August 2019. NIS America released a Nintendo Switch version in the West in 2022. Spike Chunsoft released the PS5 version in the West in December 2024, and FuRyu then released the PS5 version in Japan in February 2025.

FuRyu 's CRYMACHINA action role-playing game debuted in Japan in July 2023 for PS5, PS4, Switch, and PC via Steam . NIS America released the game in the West in October 2023.

Source: Press release