News
North American Anime, Manga Releases, April 19-25
posted on by Alex Mateo
Shangri-La Frontier, Tada Never Falls in Love anime; KILLING ME / KILLING YOU, Bug Ego manga ship
Anime Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Shangri-La Frontier Season 2 BDCite
|Crunchyroll
|US$79.98
|April 21
|Tada Never Falls in Love BDAnimeNewsNetwork
|Sentai Filmworks
|US$69.98
|April 21
Print Manga Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|The Ancient Magus' Bride: Wizard's Blue Graphic Novel (GN) 10Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|April 21
|Ayaka Is in Love with Hiroko! GN 2Cite
|Tokyopop
|US$13.99
|April 21
|Blue Lock GN 29AnimeNewsNetwork
|Kodansha USA
|US$12.99
|April 21
|The Blue Wolves of Mibu GN 9Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$13.99
|April 21
|Bug Ego GN 1Please
|Viz Media
|US$14.99
|April 21
|Cat + Crazy GN 3Please
|Dark Horse
|US$12.99
|April 21
|Chi's Sweet France GNPlease
|Vertical
|US$9.95
|April 21
|The Climber GN 5Please
|Viz Media
|US$22.99
|April 21
|The Condemned Villainess Goes Back in Time and Aims to Become the Ultimate Villain GN 6Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|April 21
|Drifting Dragons GN 17Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$12.99
|April 21
|The Elegant Courtly Life of the Tea Witch GN 17Please
|Titan
|US$13.99
|April 21
|Everything for Demon King Evelogia GN 1Please
|Seven Seas
|US$15.99
|April 21
|Gachiakuta GN 10Please
|Titan
|US$12.99
|April 21
|Glasses With a Chance of Delinquent GN 6Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|April 21
|Hitting Rewind With You GN 2Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$13.99
|April 21
|Infini-T Force GN 7Please
|Nakama Press
|US$10.99
|April 21
|KILLING ME / KILLING YOU GN 1Please
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|April 21
|Kingdom GN 6Please
|Viz Media
|US$14.99
|April 21
|Mission: Yozakura Family GN 22Please
|Viz Media
|US$11.99
|April 21
|My Darling Devilish Daughter GN 1Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|April 21
|My Dress-Up Darling GN 15Please
|Square Enix Manga
|US$14.99
|April 21
|Rainbows After Storms GN 9Please
|Viz Media
|US$11.99
|April 21
|Record of Ragnarok GN 18Please
|Viz Media
|US$14.99
|April 21
|Red River Omnibus GN 7Please
|Viz Media
|US$16.99
|April 21
|Saint Seiya: Dark Wing GN 2Please
|Titan
|US$12.99
|April 21
|Shoot Juliet Down GN 2Please
|Vertical
|US$13.95
|April 21
|Show-ha Shoten! GN 10Please
|Viz Media
|US$11.99
|April 21
|That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime: Trinity in Tempest GN 10Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$12.99
|April 21
|Tokyo Aliens GN 10Please
|Square Enix Manga
|US$12.99
|April 21
|Waiting for You at the End of the Runway GNPlease
|Tokyopop
|US$14.99
|April 21
|Wandervogel: Sense of Wonder GN 2Please
|Tokyopop
|US$14.99
|April 21
|Wash It All Away GN 7Please
|Square Enix Manga
|US$14.99
|April 21
|Wave, Listen to Me! GN 11Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$12.99
|April 21
|Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead GN 19Please
|Viz Media
|US$14.99
|April 21
Digital Manga Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|The Accursed Chef and His Pair of Furry Foodies GN 1Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99
|April 22
|The Ancient Magus' Bride: Wizard's Blue GN 10Cite
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|April 21
|As a Reincarnated Aristocrat, I'll Use My Appraisal Skill to Rise in the World GN 14AnimeNewsNetwork
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|April 21
|Ayaka Is in Love with Hiroko! GN 2Please
|Tokyopop
|US$7.99
|April 21
|Banished to the Frontier for My Useless Earth Magic—Now I'm Developing My Territory Aggressively! GN 1Please
|alphapolis
|US$8.15
|April 24
|Blacksmith Apprentice at Level 596 GN 5Please
|alphapolis
|US$8.15
|April 24
|The Blue Wolves of Mibu GN 9Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|April 21
|Bug Ego GN 1Please
|Viz Media
|US$10.99
|April 21
|Cat + Crazy GN 3Please
|Dark Horse
|US$7.99
|April 21
|Chi's Sweet France GNPlease
|Kodansha USA
|US$7.99
|April 21
|The Climber GN 5Please
|Viz Media
|US$15.99
|April 21
|The Condemned Villainess Goes Back in Time and Aims to Become the Ultimate Villain GN 6Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|April 21
|A Couple of Cuckoos GN 28Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|April 21
|Drifting Dragons GN 17Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|April 21
|The Elegant Courtly Life of the Tea Witch GN 17Please
|Titan
|US$9.99
|April 21
|Everything for Demon King Evelogia GN 1Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|April 21
|Gachiakuta GN 10Please
|Titan
|US$9.99
|April 21
|Glasses With a Chance of Delinquent GN 6Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|April 21
|Hitting Rewind With You GN 2Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$8.99
|April 21
|Hozuki's Coolheadedness GN 30Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|April 21
|Infini-T Force GN 7Please
|Nakama Press
|US$7.99
|April 21
|An Isekai Adventure Tale of a Former Structural Analysis Researcher GN 1Please
|alphapolis
|US$8.15
|April 24
|KILLING ME / KILLING YOU GN 1Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|April 21
|Kingdom GN 6Please
|Viz Media
|US$10.99
|April 21
|Mission: Yozakura Family GN 22Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|April 21
|My Darling Devilish Daughter GN 1Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|April 21
|My Dress-Up Darling GN 15Please
|Square Enix Manga
|US$9.99
|April 21
|My Fiancé Cheated, But a New Love Rings! GN 4Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99
|April 22
|Rainbows After Storms GN 9Please
|Viz Media
|US$10.99
|April 21
|Record of Ragnarok GN 18Please
|Viz Media
|US$10.99
|April 21
|Saint Seiya: Dark Wing GN 2Please
|Titan
|US$8.99
|April 21
|Sayabito: Swords of Destiny GN 8Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|April 21
|Shoot Juliet Down GN 2Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$8.99
|April 21
|Show-ha Shoten! GN 10Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|April 21
|The Strongest Job is Apparently Not a Hero or a Sage, but an Appraiser (Provisional)! GN 8Please
|alphapolis
|US$8.15
|April 24
|That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime: Trinity in Tempest GN 10Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|April 21
|Tokyo Aliens GN 10Please
|Square Enix Manga
|US$7.99
|April 21
|The Tutorial Before My Reincarnation Made Me the Strongest in Another World GN 1Please
|alphapolis
|US$8.15
|April 24
|Waiting for You at the End of the Runway GNPlease
|Tokyopop
|US$9.99
|April 21
|Wandervogel: Sense of Wonder GN 2Please
|Tokyopop
|US$9.99
|April 21
|Wash It All Away GN 7Please
|Square Enix Manga
|US$9.99
|April 21
|Wave, Listen to Me! GN 11Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|April 21
|A Wild Last Boss Appeared! GN 10Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99
|April 22
|Yamaguchi-kun Isn't So Bad GN 12Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|April 21
|You're So Sloppy, Hotta-sensei GN 5Please
|Omoi
|US$8.99
|April 21
|Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead GN 19Please
|Viz Media
|US$10.99
|April 21
Digital Novel Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|The Banished Former Hero Lives as He Pleases Novel 7Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|April 23
|Chivalry of a Failed Knight Novel 9Cite
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|April 21
|Dimension Wave Novel 7AnimeNewsNetwork
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|April 23
|Easygoing Territory Defense by the Optimistic Lord: Production Magic Turns a Nameless Village into the Strongest Fortified City Novel 7Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|April 23
|Grimgar of Fantasy and Ash Novel 22Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|April 22
|Imperial Reincarnation: I Came, I Saw, I Survived Novel 5Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|April 23
|Lady Bumpkin and Her Lord Villain Novel 7Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|April 20
|Reborn to Master the Blade: From Hero-King to Extraordinary Squire ♀ Novel 13Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|April 24
|Sowing Vengeance: The Eldest Son's Disgraceful Green Thumb Novel 2Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|April 23
|Sword of the Demon Hunter Kijin Gentosho Novel 13Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|April 23
Audiobooks
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|If the Villainess and Villain Met and Fell in Love Novel 3Please
|Yen Press
|US$25.98
|April 21
|Loner Life in Another World Novel 7Cite
|Seven Seas
|US$24.99
|April 23
|That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Novel 7AnimeNewsNetwork
|Yen Press
|US$25.98
|April 21
|The Twelve Kingdoms Novel 4Please
|Seven Seas
|US$24.99
|April 23
|Unnamed Memory Novel 2Please
|Yen Press
|US$25.98
|April 21
|The Weakest Tamer Began a Journey to Pick Up Trash Novel 12Please
|Seven Seas
|US$24.99
|April 23
|Witch and Mercenary Novel 5Please
|Seven Seas
|US$24.99
|April 23
Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. Yen Press, BookWalker Global, and J-Novel Club are subsidiaries of KWE.