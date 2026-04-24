North American Anime, Manga Releases, April 19-25

Schoolgirl Nagisa will be drawn into an intergalactic skirmish and have to find what she really cherishes before she can use the power of Iczelion.

― Iczer Girl Iczelion is a two-episode 1994 OVA in the Iczer franchise, although it occurs in an alternate timeline from Iczer-One, with which it shared direction from Toshihiro Hirano. This OVA is a self-contained story that does not require any knowledg...