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North American Anime, Manga Releases, April 19-25

posted on by Alex Mateo
Shangri-La Frontier, Tada Never Falls in Love anime; KILLING ME / KILLING YOU, Bug Ego manga ship

Anime Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Shangri-La Frontier Season 2 BDCite Crunchyroll US$79.98 April 21
Tada Never Falls in Love BDAnimeNewsNetwork Sentai Filmworks US$69.98 April 21

Print Manga Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
The Ancient Magus' Bride: Wizard's Blue Graphic Novel (GN) 10Please Seven Seas US$13.99 April 21
Ayaka Is in Love with Hiroko! GN 2Cite Tokyopop US$13.99 April 21
Blue Lock GN 29AnimeNewsNetwork Kodansha USA US$12.99 April 21
The Blue Wolves of Mibu GN 9Please Kodansha USA US$13.99 April 21
Bug Ego GN 1Please Viz Media US$14.99 April 21
Cat + Crazy GN 3Please Dark Horse US$12.99 April 21
Chi's Sweet France GNPlease Vertical US$9.95 April 21
The Climber GN 5Please Viz Media US$22.99 April 21
The Condemned Villainess Goes Back in Time and Aims to Become the Ultimate Villain GN 6Please Seven Seas US$13.99 April 21
Drifting Dragons GN 17Please Kodansha USA US$12.99 April 21
The Elegant Courtly Life of the Tea Witch GN 17Please Titan US$13.99 April 21
Everything for Demon King Evelogia GN 1Please Seven Seas US$15.99 April 21
Gachiakuta GN 10Please Titan US$12.99 April 21
Glasses With a Chance of Delinquent GN 6Please Seven Seas US$13.99 April 21
Hitting Rewind With You GN 2Please Kodansha USA US$13.99 April 21
Infini-T Force GN 7Please Nakama Press US$10.99 April 21
KILLING ME / KILLING YOU GN 1Please Seven Seas US$14.99 April 21
Kingdom GN 6Please Viz Media US$14.99 April 21
Mission: Yozakura Family GN 22Please Viz Media US$11.99 April 21
My Darling Devilish Daughter GN 1Please Seven Seas US$13.99 April 21
My Dress-Up Darling GN 15Please Square Enix Manga US$14.99 April 21
Rainbows After Storms GN 9Please Viz Media US$11.99 April 21
Record of Ragnarok GN 18Please Viz Media US$14.99 April 21
Red River Omnibus GN 7Please Viz Media US$16.99 April 21
Saint Seiya: Dark Wing GN 2Please Titan US$12.99 April 21
Shoot Juliet Down GN 2Please Vertical US$13.95 April 21
Show-ha Shoten! GN 10Please Viz Media US$11.99 April 21
That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime: Trinity in Tempest GN 10Please Kodansha USA US$12.99 April 21
Tokyo Aliens GN 10Please Square Enix Manga US$12.99 April 21
Waiting for You at the End of the Runway GNPlease Tokyopop US$14.99 April 21
Wandervogel: Sense of Wonder GN 2Please Tokyopop US$14.99 April 21
Wash It All Away GN 7Please Square Enix Manga US$14.99 April 21
Wave, Listen to Me! GN 11Please Kodansha USA US$12.99 April 21
Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead GN 19Please Viz Media US$14.99 April 21

Digital Manga Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
The Accursed Chef and His Pair of Furry Foodies GN 1Please J-Novel Club US$8.99 April 22
The Ancient Magus' Bride: Wizard's Blue GN 10Cite Seven Seas US$9.99 April 21
As a Reincarnated Aristocrat, I'll Use My Appraisal Skill to Rise in the World GN 14AnimeNewsNetwork Kodansha USA US$10.99 April 21
Ayaka Is in Love with Hiroko! GN 2Please Tokyopop US$7.99 April 21
Banished to the Frontier for My Useless Earth Magic—Now I'm Developing My Territory Aggressively! GN 1Please alphapolis US$8.15 April 24
Blacksmith Apprentice at Level 596 GN 5Please alphapolis US$8.15 April 24
The Blue Wolves of Mibu GN 9Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 April 21
Bug Ego GN 1Please Viz Media US$10.99 April 21
Cat + Crazy GN 3Please Dark Horse US$7.99 April 21
Chi's Sweet France GNPlease Kodansha USA US$7.99 April 21
The Climber GN 5Please Viz Media US$15.99 April 21
The Condemned Villainess Goes Back in Time and Aims to Become the Ultimate Villain GN 6Please Seven Seas US$9.99 April 21
A Couple of Cuckoos GN 28Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 April 21
Drifting Dragons GN 17Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 April 21
The Elegant Courtly Life of the Tea Witch GN 17Please Titan US$9.99 April 21
Everything for Demon King Evelogia GN 1Please Seven Seas US$9.99 April 21
Gachiakuta GN 10Please Titan US$9.99 April 21
Glasses With a Chance of Delinquent GN 6Please Seven Seas US$9.99 April 21
Hitting Rewind With You GN 2Please Kodansha USA US$8.99 April 21
Hozuki's Coolheadedness GN 30Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 April 21
Infini-T Force GN 7Please Nakama Press US$7.99 April 21
An Isekai Adventure Tale of a Former Structural Analysis Researcher GN 1Please alphapolis US$8.15 April 24
KILLING ME / KILLING YOU GN 1Please Seven Seas US$9.99 April 21
Kingdom GN 6Please Viz Media US$10.99 April 21
Mission: Yozakura Family GN 22Please Viz Media US$6.99 April 21
My Darling Devilish Daughter GN 1Please Seven Seas US$9.99 April 21
My Dress-Up Darling GN 15Please Square Enix Manga US$9.99 April 21
My Fiancé Cheated, But a New Love Rings! GN 4Please J-Novel Club US$8.99 April 22
Rainbows After Storms GN 9Please Viz Media US$10.99 April 21
Record of Ragnarok GN 18Please Viz Media US$10.99 April 21
Saint Seiya: Dark Wing GN 2Please Titan US$8.99 April 21
Sayabito: Swords of Destiny GN 8Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 April 21
Shoot Juliet Down GN 2Please Kodansha USA US$8.99 April 21
Show-ha Shoten! GN 10Please Viz Media US$6.99 April 21
The Strongest Job is Apparently Not a Hero or a Sage, but an Appraiser (Provisional)! GN 8Please alphapolis US$8.15 April 24
That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime: Trinity in Tempest GN 10Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 April 21
Tokyo Aliens GN 10Please Square Enix Manga US$7.99 April 21
The Tutorial Before My Reincarnation Made Me the Strongest in Another World GN 1Please alphapolis US$8.15 April 24
Waiting for You at the End of the Runway GNPlease Tokyopop US$9.99 April 21
Wandervogel: Sense of Wonder GN 2Please Tokyopop US$9.99 April 21
Wash It All Away GN 7Please Square Enix Manga US$9.99 April 21
Wave, Listen to Me! GN 11Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 April 21
A Wild Last Boss Appeared! GN 10Please J-Novel Club US$8.99 April 22
Yamaguchi-kun Isn't So Bad GN 12Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 April 21
You're So Sloppy, Hotta-sensei GN 5Please Omoi US$8.99 April 21
Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead GN 19Please Viz Media US$10.99 April 21

Digital Novel Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
The Banished Former Hero Lives as He Pleases Novel 7Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 April 23
Chivalry of a Failed Knight Novel 9Cite J-Novel Club US$7.99 April 21
Dimension Wave Novel 7AnimeNewsNetwork J-Novel Club US$7.99 April 23
Easygoing Territory Defense by the Optimistic Lord: Production Magic Turns a Nameless Village into the Strongest Fortified City Novel 7Please Seven Seas US$9.99 April 23
Grimgar of Fantasy and Ash Novel 22Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 April 22
Imperial Reincarnation: I Came, I Saw, I Survived Novel 5Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 April 23
Lady Bumpkin and Her Lord Villain Novel 7Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 April 20
Reborn to Master the Blade: From Hero-King to Extraordinary Squire Novel 13Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 April 24
Sowing Vengeance: The Eldest Son's Disgraceful Green Thumb Novel 2Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 April 23
Sword of the Demon Hunter Kijin Gentosho Novel 13Please Seven Seas US$9.99 April 23

Audiobooks

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
If the Villainess and Villain Met and Fell in Love Novel 3Please Yen Press US$25.98 April 21
Loner Life in Another World Novel 7Cite Seven Seas US$24.99 April 23
That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Novel 7AnimeNewsNetwork Yen Press US$25.98 April 21
The Twelve Kingdoms Novel 4Please Seven Seas US$24.99 April 23
Unnamed Memory Novel 2Please Yen Press US$25.98 April 21
The Weakest Tamer Began a Journey to Pick Up Trash Novel 12Please Seven Seas US$24.99 April 23
Witch and Mercenary Novel 5Please Seven Seas US$24.99 April 23


Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. Yen Press, BookWalker Global, and J-Novel Club are subsidiaries of KWE.
follow-up of North American Anime, Manga Releases, April 12-18
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