My Hero Academia Anime's Bonus Episode 'More' Previewed in Trailer

Bonus episode to air on May 2, will stream on

TOHO animation began streaming a trailer on Saturday for the My Hero Academia anime's bonus episode, episode 170+1, titled "More."

The anime episode will air on May 2. Crunchyroll will stream the anime worldwide, except in Asia.

The episode is based on the manga's extra 431st chapter following the manga's original finale.

The anime's eighth and final season debuted on October 4 on YTV and NTV 's affiliate channels. Crunchyroll streamed the anime worldwide excluding Asia as it aired in Japan, and began streaming its English dub on October 18. The final episode of the anime aired on December 13.

The " My Hero Academia in Concert" world tour featuring composer Yūki Hayashi and scenes from the anime will start its U.S. leg of the tour on September 12 and end on October 25. The world tour will launch in Japan on May 30, and will also have a 10-city European tour between September 20 and October 1.

Kōhei Horikoshi launched the manga series in Weekly Shonen Jump in July 2014, and ended it in August 2024. He added 38 pages of new content in the manga's 42nd and final compiled book volume in December 2024. Viz Media published the manga in English digitally and in print in North America. Shueisha 's MANGA Plus service also published the manga in English digitally. The manga crossed 100 million copies in circulation worldwide in April 2024.