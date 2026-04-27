News
Crunchyroll to Stream Smoking Behind the Supermarket With You, 4 More 2026 Anime; Reveals English Dub Cast for Wistoria Season 2
posted on by Joanna Cayanan
Crunchyroll announced during its industry panel at CCXP Mexico on Saturday that it will stream six upcoming anime, including: Hanaori-san Still Wants to Fight in the Next Life, Reborn as a Space Mercenary: I Woke Up Piloting the Strongest Starship!, Rich Girl Caretaker: I'm Secretly the Caregiver of the Most Popular Girl in This Rich Kid School, Smoking Behind the Supermarket with You, The World's Finest Assassin Gets Reincarnated in a Different World as an Aristocrat, and the second season of Skeleton Knight in Another World.
Additionally, Crunchyroll revealed the April 26 debut, and cast and staff members for the English dub of the second season of Wistoria: Wand and Sword anime.Crunchyroll will stream the anime of Hekiru Hikawa's Hanaori-san Still Wants to Fight in the Next Life (Hanaori-san wa Tensei Shite mo Kenka ga Shitai) manga in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, CIS, and India. The anime will debut in July, and Pony Canyon announced that it will stream worldwide.
Crunchyroll will stream the anime of Ryūto and Tetsuhiro Nabeshima's Reborn as a Space Mercenary: I Woke Up Piloting the Strongest Starship! (Mezametara Saikyō Sōbi to Uchūsen Mochi Datta no de, Ikkodate Mezashite Yōhei Toshite Jiyū ni Ikitai) light novel series in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and CIS. The anime will premiere in October.
Crunchyroll will stream the anime adaptation of author Yusaku Sakaishi and illustrator Sakura Miwabe's Rich Girl Caretaker: I'm Secretly the Caregiver of the Most Popular Girl in This Rich Kid School (Saijo no Osewa) light novel series in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, CIS, and India. The anime will debut in July.
Crunchyroll will stream the second television anime season based on Ennki Hakari's Skeleton Knight in Another World (Gaikotsu Kishi-sama, Tadaima Isekai e Odekakechū or Skeleton Knight, going out to the parallel universe) light novel series in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, CIS, and India. The series will premiere in Japan on TOKYO MX, BS11, and AT-X in July.
Crunchyroll will stream the television anime of Jinushi's Smoking Behind the Supermarket with You (Super no Ura de Yani Sū Futari) manga in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, CIS, and India. The anime will have a limited advance streaming on the ABEMA streaming service in Japan in June. The anime will premiere on TBS and 27 other channels in July and will air every Thursday at 11:56 p.m. JST.
Crunchyroll will stream the second season of the television anime of Rui Tsukiyo and Reia's The World's Finest Assassin Gets Reincarnated in a Different World as an Aristocrat (Sekai Saikō no Ansatsusha, Isekai Kizoku ni Tensei Suru) light novels in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and CIS. The anime's second season will debut in 2027.
The English dub for the second television anime season based on Fujino Ōmori and Toshi Aoi's Wistoria: Wand and Sword (Tsue to Tsurugi no Wistoria) manga debuted on Sunday.
The English dub cast members are:
- Corey Wilder as Will
- Corey Pettit as Colette
- Erin Kelly Noble as Lihanna
- Blake McNamara as Wignall
- Aaron Michael as Julius
- Brandon Acosta as Sion
- Shannon Emerick as Finn
- Monica Flatley as Clairie
- Jim Foronda as Workner
- Phil Parsons as Edward
- Lynsey Hale as Kiki
- Ben Bryant as Marze
- Greg Dulcie as Aaron
- Linda Leonard as Caldron
- Xan Cramer as Cariot
- Kelsey Cruz as Elfaria
- Monét Lerner as Eliza
- Molly Searcy as Ellenor
- Elisa Danielle James as Sarissa
- Adam Rowe as Rodge
- Michael Stimac as Gordon
- Monica Rial as Iris
- Tristan Bonner as Lyril
- Joe Cucinotti as Mike
- Rebecca Chiara Marano as Riley
- Marcus D. Stimac as Zeo
The English dub staff members include:
- Studio: Crunchyroll
- Studio Producers: Justin Cook, Michael Harcourt, Nathanael Harrison
- Producer: Samantha Herek
- Adaptation Supervisor: Ben Phillips
- Adaptation: Jessica Sluys, Eliza Harris
- Adaptation Prep: Ry McKeand
- Voice Director: Jeremy Inman
- Assistant Voice Directors: Aaron Campbell, Ben Stegmair
- Talent Coordination: Tara A. Williams, Brittni Hurley
- Engineering Managers: Gino Palencia, Brandon Peters
- Engineer: Zachary Davis
- Assistant Engineer: Evan Sweezey
- Mixer: William Dewell
The anime premiered on April 12 on TBS and 27 affiliated channels at 4:30 p.m. JST. It also airs on BS NTV in Japan. Crunchyroll streams the anime as it airs with English subtitles.
The first season's director Tatsuya Yoshihara is the new season's general director, and Hideaki Nakano (Saiyuki Reload Blast, ;Servamp) is the new director at first season animation studios Actas and Bandai Namco Pictures. Sayaka Ono returns as character designer and chief animation director, and Yūki Hayashi also returns to compose the music.
The first season premiered on TBS and 27 affiliated channels in July 2024. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan. Crunchyroll also streamed an English dub. The anime's fourth episode was delayed by one week and aired in August 2024.
Source: Crunchyroll (link 2, Kyle Cardine, Liam Dempsey)