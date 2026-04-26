Mom Discovers Evangelion's Lance of Longinus Is Perfect to Hang Clothes

Hang your clothes, Shinji.

Evangelion 's Lance of Longinus isn't just for putting down Angels and traumatizing Shinji Ikari. It's now the perfect rod to hang clothes on … or that's how one mother used the holy spear. A fan posted a photo of a homemade Lance of Longinus replica being used as a clothes hanging rod on April 15. The poster captioned the image, “Mom…?”

As of press time, the post has received 98 replies, 9,400 reposts, and 109,000 likes. The posts varied from jokes to people praising the mother for her ingenuity. One of the joke comments quoted Evangelion character Misato Katsuragi from Evangelion: 2.22 You Can (Not) Advance when Shinji saves Rei Ayanami, saying, “Hang it, Shinji! Do this for yourself! Do it to make your wish come true!” A separate commenter poked fun of Shinji's iconic line “Don't run away. Don't run away,” saying, “Don't hang it. Don't hang it.”

While most of the comments are in Japanese, a handful are in English. One English comment joked, “I guess you can say it's a swords to plowshares moment.” A second praised the mother: “Your mom is a legend. [It's] international now.” A third commenter simply asked, “How can I get this” and “I want one.”

We can now only hope this gets back to Hideaki Anno and Studio Khara for an official Evangelion Lance of Longinus Clothes Hanging Rod.