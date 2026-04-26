Mii-chan and Miss Yamada Manga Ends in Next Volume

Manga's 7th volume ships in late summer

Image courtesy of Seven Seas © 2024 NENE AZUKI / Kodansha Ltd.

The sixth volume of Nene Azuki 's Mii-chan and Miss Yamada ( Mii-chan and Yamada-san ) manga announced on Thursday the series will end in the next volume, which ships in late summer.

Seven Seas will publish the series in English, and it describes the story:

In the heart of Shinjuku, there are a variety of host and hostess nightclubs open to customers seeking a night of indulgence with a gorgeous companion. Yamada is one of those companions. She balances university and work, but finds herself more interested in becoming a model hostess than a star pupil. The pay is too tempting to resist, which is why so many girls come and go in the industry. But in 2012, she meets someone completely different. Mii-chan is a petite young woman who seems to be rather useless at most things—barely able to read or write and, unfortunately, clumsy—earning her ridicule from staff and customers alike. However, her bright energy and endless motivation proves hard to ignore, and Yamada finds herself drawn in by Mii-chan's charm.

Azuki launched the series on Kodansha 's Magazine Pocket service in September 2024. Kodansha shipped the sixth compiled book volume on Thursday. Seven Seas will publish the first volume in English on December 8.

Source: Mii-chan and Miss Yamada volume 6