Lonely Deaths Lie Thick as Snow Manga Ends in Next Volume

13th volume ships in August

Image via Amazon Japan © Hajime Inoryū, Shōta Itō

The 12th volume of Hajime Inoryū and Shōta Itō 's Lonely Deaths Lie Thick as Snow ( Furitsumore Kodokuna Shi yo ) manga announced on Thursday the series will end in the next volume in August.

The series entered its final arc in the 11th volume, which shipped on December 23.

Kodansha USA Publishing licensed the manga and describes the story:

A routine call regarding a burglary at an empty mansion leads cocky young police detective Jin Saeki to a gruesome and shocking discovery. The corpses of 13 children, along with the presence of a strange symbol, spur a manhunt for Juzo Haikawa, the mysterious absentee owner of the house. So begins an investigation (and an obsession) that will take Jin all over Japan and into the darkest recesses of both the past and the human soul.

The manga launched on Kodansha 's Magazine Pocket app in August 2021. Kodansha published the manga's first volume in November 2021. The manga inspired a live-action series in July 2024. Kodansha USA shipped the first volume on March 3 and will ship the second volume on May 12.

Story creator Inoryū and artist Itō serialized the My Dearest Self with Malice Aforethought ( Shinainaru Boku e Satsui o Komete ) manga in Kodansha 's Young Magazine from the May 2018 issue to the August 2019 issue, and then on the Comic Days service from August 2019 to September 2020. Kodansha has over 1.2 million copies of the manga's volumes in circulation. Kodansha USA publishes the manga in English digitally.

The manga also inspired a live-action series in 2022.