Toei Games to Brand to Launch With Killa, Hino, Debug Nephemee Titles

Black Tangerine's KILLA - Kill the “La” game is slated to launched in 2026

Toei Games announced on Friday the first three games it will release on PC via Steam :

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Image courtesy of Toei Games ©2026 Black Tangerine / Toei

Black Tangerine, a four-member Korean female developer team, is developing the KILLA - Kill the “La” game as its debut work. The game will launch in 2026 in Japanese, English, Korean, Simplified Chinese , and Traditional Chinese. Toei Games describes its story:

KILLA is a 3D adventure mystery with multiple endings. Valhalla, our protagonist, seeks the killer of her mentor, a mentor she treasures like family, venturing to an unknown island. Discover the culprit on this enigmatic island and embark on a journey of revenge. Set in a nightmarish, dark, and fantastical puppet show world, 'KILLA' is a mystery adventure. The player must use their "resonance" ability to delve into the suspects' memories and piece together fragments of dreams to weave together the truth. Who is the "La" who killed her mentor? The curtain rises now on this beautifully cruel stage

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Image courtesy of Toei Games ©2026.Yatara/ UnGloomStudio / Toei

Illustrator Yatara and UnGloomStudio are developing HINO . The game will launch in Japanese, English, Simplified Chinese, and Traditional Chinese. Toei Games describes its story:

Join Hino and the whimsical Monimoni Skeleton as they traverse a shadow-cloaked world in this atmospheric 2D dark fantasy adventure. Illustrated in ballpoint pen by the artist Yatara, the world of Hino comes to life as a game. In a shadow-drenched realm overrun by eerie monsters, the red-ribboned Hino and the quirky white Monimoni Skeleton set out on a journey in search of a safe haven. It is in your hands to guide them to that place of peace. Through lands crawling with monsters and traps, you will uncover a single truth behind the creation of this dark world. When that truth is revealed, your choices will decide which of the many endings their journey will reach.

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Image courtesy of Toei Games ©2026 Nephemee Studio / Toei

NephemeeStudio, a solo developer who was formerly a systems engineer, is developing Debug Nephemee . The game will launch in Japanese, English, Simplified Chinese, and Traditional Chinese. Toei Games describes the story:

This world has been corrupted by an anomaly called "Bugs".

Living here are creatures known as Nephemee.

The mission they were born with, lost memories, precious friends...

With a combat system where you attack by understanding your opponent deeply, set out on a journey to "debug" the world and the Nephemee!

Image via Toei Games' X/Twitter account ©Toei Company

Toei announced its Toei Games brand earlier this month to mark its 75th anniversary this year. The new brand will first venture into the PC game market by launching titles on Steam , and then plans to expand to game console platforms such as Nintendo Switch, PlayStation , and Xbox.

The brand aims to create entirely new intellectual property (IP) and will not create games based on or adapted from Toei 's existing IPs. As such, its initial lineup features brand-new game properties by creators from Japan and abroad.