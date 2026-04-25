Naver Webtoon, Munpia Launch 'World's Largest Web Novel Contest'

Contest to offer total prize pool of 380 million won

Image via Naver Webtoon Website © Naver Webtoon/Munpia

Naver WEBTOON and Korean web novel platform Munpia announced on Monday the launch of the 2026 "World's Largest Web Novel Contest," offering a total prize pool of 380 million won (approximately US$258,000) as the companies seek to discover and support the next generation of web novel creators.

Submissions will be open from May 13 to June 21, with winners scheduled to be announced on July 22. The contest accepts a wide range of genres — including fantasy, martial arts, modern, sports, and alternative history — and excludes adult-only content.

This year's competition introduces a newly established Martial Arts Special Award, aimed at expanding the genre's presence by recognizing up to five works that either preserve traditional elements or reinterpret them with a modern sensibility. Each selected work will receive 10 million won (approximately US$6,800). With this addition, the total number of award-winning entries will increase to 39, up from 34 last year.

Top winners will receive significant opportunities beyond prize money. The grand prize winner and three top excellence winners will have their works adapted into webtoons and serialized on Naver WEBTOON . All winning entries will first be published on Munpia , followed by distribution and promotional support on Naver Series, with additional consideration for adaptations into film, television, or other media as part of broader IP expansion efforts.