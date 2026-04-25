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Glacier Bay Books Reveals New Licenses, Updates Status on Acquiring Star Fruit Books' Inventory

posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
Company to release Marco Kohinata's Akari manga in June

Glacier Bay Books announced new licenses and upcoming titles, and revealed an update about Star Fruit Books' inventory on Friday.

Glacier Bay Books had announced in February that Star Fruit Books is transferring its publishing line and inventory to Glacier Bay Books. This is following the death of Star Fruit Books' founder Matt Haasch last September. On Friday, Glacier Bay Books stated it has received most of Star Fruit Books' inventory, and will be processing the inventory and starting to prepare shipments for orders it is able to fulfill with the existing inventory. Glacier Bay Books plans to add excess stock for sale through its own website, after processing and fulfilling Star Fruit Books' existing orders.

The company will also continue Star Fruit Books' releases of Hideshi Hino's manga. Glacier Bay Books will release Hino's Occult Detective Club / Graveyard of the Death Dolls manga. Lettering for Hino's Red snake manga is currently in progress and Glacier Bay Books will release the manga in the future. The company will also reprint Hino's Panorama of Hell manga.

Glacier Bay Books also revealed new licenses and upcoming titles.

Marco Kohinata's Akari manga will be widely available in bookstores later this year. The work is already available to pre-order through Glacier Bay Books' website and is slated for release in June. This will be the debut English work for Kohinata. Hero's Inc. released the one-volume manga in Japan in 2022. Glacier Bay Books describes the manga as "A quietly beautiful standalone story about mistaken identity, found family, and the profound power of art."

Glacier Bay Books will release Courtney Løberg's GODHEAD graphic novel this June.

The publisher will release codomopaper's Juji and Aichi (juji to aichi) manga this fall. The manga tells a "mysterious story depicting the complicated relationship between a popular novelist & an unsellable manga artist in the Meiji era."

Glacier Bay Books will also release nerunodaisuki's Hyou Hyou short story collection.

The publisher will release Star Fruit Books' edition of Sangatou's Grin Grin Grin anthology manga.

Glacier Bay Books will also release Star Fruit Books' edition of Yōichi Abe's Prism short story collection.

The publisher also revealed that the following titles are recently finished or are about to finish printing: Baku Chan, Box Garden Beetle, The Cursed Body, and Star Clock Liddell.

Source: Glacier Bay Books' X/Twitter account

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