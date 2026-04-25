Glacier Bay Books Reveals New Licenses, Updates Status on Acquiring Star Fruit Books' Inventory

Company to release Marco Kohinata's Akari manga in June

Glacier Bay Books announced new licenses and upcoming titles, and revealed an update about Star Fruit Books ' inventory on Friday.

Glacier Bay Books had announced in February that Star Fruit Books is transferring its publishing line and inventory to Glacier Bay Books . This is following the death of Star Fruit Books ' founder Matt Haasch last September. On Friday, Glacier Bay Books stated it has received most of Star Fruit Books ' inventory, and will be processing the inventory and starting to prepare shipments for orders it is able to fulfill with the existing inventory. Glacier Bay Books plans to add excess stock for sale through its own website, after processing and fulfilling Star Fruit Books ' existing orders.

The company will also continue Star Fruit Books ' releases of Hideshi Hino 's manga. Glacier Bay Books will release Hino's Occult Detective Club / Graveyard of the Death Dolls manga. Lettering for Hino's Red snake manga is currently in progress and Glacier Bay Books will release the manga in the future. The company will also reprint Hino's Panorama of Hell manga.

UPCOMING TITLE

Occult Detective Club / Graveyard of the Death Dolls

by Hideshi Hino @hino_hideshi

✪ STAR FRUIT Edition



Visions of discarded dolls plague Chika's nights, following a foreboding encounter with a possessed doll resting among a collection of occult curiosities... pic.twitter.com/X2ifJsAvbR — Glacier Bay Books (@glacierbaybooks) April 25, 2026

Glacier Bay Books also revealed new licenses and upcoming titles.

Marco Kohinata's Akari manga will be widely available in bookstores later this year. The work is already available to pre-order through Glacier Bay Books ' website and is slated for release in June. This will be the debut English work for Kohinata. Hero's Inc. released the one-volume manga in Japan in 2022. Glacier Bay Books describes the manga as "A quietly beautiful standalone story about mistaken identity, found family, and the profound power of art."

NEW TITLE -

Akari by Marco Kohinata



A quietly beautiful standalone story about mistaken identity, found family, and the profound power of art. Marco Kohinata's warm, softly textured lines and shading subtly evoke the color and shape, the fullness and complexity of human emotion. pic.twitter.com/mO6qIufQTr — Glacier Bay Books (@glacierbaybooks) April 24, 2026

Glacier Bay Books will release Courtney Løberg's GODHEAD graphic novel this June.

NEW TITLE -

GODHEAD by Courtney Løberg



An elegantly mysterious large format release straddling the wavering boundaries between zine, art book, and comics, Godhead collects disparate artifacts of each: pic.twitter.com/3UmVQ73wkc — Glacier Bay Books (@glacierbaybooks) April 24, 2026

The publisher will release codomopaper's Juji and Aichi ( juji to aichi ) manga this fall. The manga tells a "mysterious story depicting the complicated relationship between a popular novelist & an unsellable manga artist in the Meiji era."

Juji and Aichi by codomopaper



A mysterious story depicting the complicated relationship between a popular novelist & an unsellable manga artist in the Meiji era.



The long-awaited English release will be released this fall, in a beautiful edition. Please look forward to it! pic.twitter.com/nFNYuLdgQw — Glacier Bay Books (@glacierbaybooks) April 25, 2026

Glacier Bay Books will also release nerunodaisuki's Hyou Hyou short story collection.

NEW PUBLISHING ANNOUNCEMENT

Hyou Hyou by nerunodaisuki ( @nerunodaisuki )



The debut short story collection of a wildly popular alternative cartoonist from Japan's small press scene, nerunodaisuki's stories have been previously featured in GLAEOLIA and POPOCOMI to great acclaim. pic.twitter.com/rhikDoNMKy — Glacier Bay Books (@glacierbaybooks) April 25, 2026

The publisher will release Star Fruit Books ' edition of Sangatou's Grin Grin Grin anthology manga.

UPCOMING TITLE

Grin Grin Grin by Sangatou



The child of morning and night, the thunder bird, the great tree, the spirit... An anthology spun from beautiful, strange, and slightly eerie lives.



We are reviewing the materials, and hope to release this summer.



✪ STAR FRUIT Edition pic.twitter.com/g4z3YkqMeL — Glacier Bay Books (@glacierbaybooks) April 25, 2026

Glacier Bay Books will also release Star Fruit Books ' edition of Yōichi Abe 's Prism short story collection.

UPCOMING TITLE

PRISM by Yoichi Abe (@beyoichi)

✪ STAR FRUIT Edition



When you walk up to the moon... or flip over a tatami mat straight to HELL... if your best friend is a rice ball, or even a kappa... or you've ever had to sever the ponytails from innocent acquaintances... pic.twitter.com/7PxtPWBoaV — Glacier Bay Books (@glacierbaybooks) April 25, 2026

The publisher also revealed that the following titles are recently finished or are about to finish printing: Baku Chan , Box Garden Beetle , The Cursed Body , and Star Clock Liddell .