Daejeon Secures Approval for Webtoon IP Cluster Project

Project, backed by budget of 39.9 billion won, will develop 4,909-square-meter complex

Image via Daejeon Metropolitan City's website © Daejeon Metropolitan City

Daejeon Metropolitan City has cleared a key administrative hurdle in its plan to build a large-scale webtoon industry hub, after its Webtoon IP Advanced Cluster Project passed a central government investment review with conditions.

The approval from South Korea's Ministry of the Interior and Safety effectively recognizes the project's necessity, feasibility, and fiscal soundness, paving the way for Daejeon to position itself as a major hub for the K-webtoon industry.

The project, backed by a total budget of 39.9 billion won (about US$27.0 million), will develop a 4,909-square-meter complex, featuring office space for webtoon companies and creators, as well as facilities for content production, technology support, education, and meetings. The cluster is designed as a convergence hub that integrates creative work with advanced technologies.

Officials say the initiative will establish a full-cycle support system spanning talent development, content creation, startup incubation, and IP expansion, while strengthening collaboration between industry, academia, and research institutions.

Following the conditional approval, the city plans to move forward with land acquisition, compensation, and pre-construction procedures, while also addressing operational efficiency requirements outlined in the review.

Daejeon hosted the 2025 University Webtoon Championship at the Daejeon e-Sports Arena last November. The city invested 700 million won (approximately US$510,000) last year in building local webtoon infrastructure, operating a webtoon campus, and supporting emerging regional creators.

Source: Daejeon Metropolitan City press release