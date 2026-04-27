My Stepmother and Stepsisters Aren't Wicked TV Anime's Teaser Unveils New Cast, Staff Members, July Debut

NBC Universal revealed the teaser promotional video, main visual, additional cast and staff members, and the July debut for the television anime of Otsuji 's My Stepmother and Stepsisters Aren't Wicked ( Ibitte Konai Gibo to Gishi ) manga (the Japanese manga and anime write the English title as: My mother-in-law and sister-in-law who don't bully me. ) on Monday.

Image courtesy of NBCUniversal Entertainment Japan ©おつじ・一迅社／「いびってこない義母と義姉」製作委員会

Anna Mugiho joins the anime's cast as Gungnir, the Kōnokura family's beloved dog and bodyguard.

Image courtesy of NBCUniversal Entertainment Japan ©おつじ・一迅社／「いびってこない義母と義姉」製作委員会

Character designer Mutsumi Sasaki is also announced as the anime's chief animation director.

Additional new staff members are:

Mutsumi Sasaki

) is directing the anime atepisode scripts) is in charge of series scripts, and) is designing the characters.

The anime stars:

Hina Suzuki as Miya Nakamura

as Miya Nakamura Kujira as Teru Kōnokura

as Teru Kōnokura Yū Serizawa as Marika Kōnokura

as Marika Kōnokura Yuka Nukui as Arisa Kōnokura

Seven Seas publishes the manga in English and describes the story:

Fairy tale tropes are turned on their heads in this award-winning and comedic reimagining of the classic Cinderella story! Miya is the illegitimate child of a prominent family. When her mother dies and her father's estate agrees to take her in, she's convinced she knows what awaits her in her new home: a life of servitude and misery at the hands of her wicked stepmother and stepsisters. Yet when she finally meets the women she expects to treat her like dirt, they actually end up being...sweet?! A hilarious and heartfelt comedy that's sure to put a smile on your face!

The manga launched on Ichijinsha 's Comic POOL digital manga magazine in November 2020. Ichijinsha published the manga's ninth compiled book volume on February 26. Seven Seas will publish the eighth volume in English on June 23.

Source: Press release