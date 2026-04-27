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My Stepmother and Stepsisters Aren't Wicked TV Anime's Teaser Unveils New Cast, Staff Members, July Debut
posted on by Joanna Cayanan
NBC Universal revealed the teaser promotional video, main visual, additional cast and staff members, and the July debut for the television anime of Otsuji's My Stepmother and Stepsisters Aren't Wicked (Ibitte Konai Gibo to Gishi) manga (the Japanese manga and anime write the English title as: My mother-in-law and sister-in-law who don't bully me.) on Monday.
Anna Mugiho joins the anime's cast as Gungnir, the Kōnokura family's beloved dog and bodyguard.
Character designer Mutsumi Sasaki is also announced as the anime's chief animation director.
Additional new staff members are:
- Sub-Character Designer: Yuri Miyoshi (Chiptune)
- Prop Design: Recommendation
- Art Director: Hideto Nakahara
- Color Design: Eri Shigetomi
- Compositing Director of Photography: Yūko Shintani
- 3D Creators: Yuki Kuribayashi, Shun Tsuchida, Keiichi Eda
- 2DCG Designers: Yūko Shintani, Susumu Kashiwabara
- Editing: Yūji Kondō (REAL-T)
- Sound Director: Toshiki Kameyama
- Music: Rina Tayama
The anime stars:
- Hina Suzuki as Miya Nakamura
- Kujira as Teru Kōnokura
- Yū Serizawa as Marika Kōnokura
- Yuka Nukui as Arisa Kōnokura
Seven Seas publishes the manga in English and describes the story:
Fairy tale tropes are turned on their heads in this award-winning and comedic reimagining of the classic Cinderella story!
Miya is the illegitimate child of a prominent family. When her mother dies and her father's estate agrees to take her in, she's convinced she knows what awaits her in her new home: a life of servitude and misery at the hands of her wicked stepmother and stepsisters. Yet when she finally meets the women she expects to treat her like dirt, they actually end up being...sweet?! A hilarious and heartfelt comedy that's sure to put a smile on your face!
The manga launched on Ichijinsha's Comic POOL digital manga magazine in November 2020. Ichijinsha published the manga's ninth compiled book volume on February 26. Seven Seas will publish the eighth volume in English on June 23.
Source: Press release