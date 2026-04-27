sora's Tsuiraku JK to Haijin Kyōshi Manga Gets Extra Chapter

Extra chapter is 34-page sequel

© sora, Hakusensha

sora

The June 1 issue of'smagazine on Monday published an extra chapter for's(Fallen High School Girl and Disabled Teacher) manga. The extra chapter has a color opening page, and is 34 pages long.

The extra chapter tells the story of [highlight the white text to read spoilers] Mikoto Ochiai and Jin Haiba's child.

sora launched the manga in Hakusensha 's Hana to Yume magazine in July 2017, initially intended to be a short series, but eventually developing into a long-term serialization. The manga ended in its 20th volume in August 2024, and has 4.4 million copies in circulation. The manga inspired a series of live-action adaptations.

The sora moniker is the pen name of Sora Mizuki . Mizuki launched the The Story of Our Unlikely Love manga in Kodansha 's Bessatsu Friend magazine in 2017, and ended it with the manga's second volume in 2018. Kodansha USA Publishing publishes the manga in English, and it released both volumes in English. Mizuki also draws the A Reincarnated Witch Spells Doom manga, alongside writer Tail Yuzuhara . The manga launched in Kadokawa 's ComicWalker service in December 2018, and is ongoing. Yen Press licensed the manga.

Most recently, sora will launch the Bо̄kyakugo no Aletia (Aletia of Forgotten Memory) manga in Hana to Yume on May 20.