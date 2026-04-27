K Manga Adds Mom in Dungeon Manga

Kodansha 's K MANGA platform announced on Saturday it has added Shinichi Kamogawa 's manga adaptation of Yūko 's Mom in Dungeon: Making Ends Meet Every Day! ( Okaa-san Bōkensha, Login Bonus de Skill "Shufu" ni Mezameshita. Shūichi Moraeru Chirashi de Bōkensha Seikatsu Ganbarimasu! ) novel series in English as a simulpub title. Kyouichi is credited with the character design. The first 28 chapters are available to read now.

Image via K Manga's X/Twitter account © Shinichi Kamogawa, Yuko, Kyouichi, KODANSHA LTD.

K MANGA describes the story:

Kachua, a full-time mom and part-time porter, receives a blessing from the goddess that changes her life forever! She's bestowed with a special skill and decides to become an adventurer to support her family instead. Equipped with her trusty ladle and bombproof pan lid, this new mom adventurer is ready to take on the dungeons!

Kamogawa launched the manga adaptation on Kodansha 's Magazine Pocket platform on October 27. Kodansha shipped the second compiled book volume on April 9.

Yūko launched the web novel on the the "Shōsetsuka ni Narō" website in August 2024, and the last update was on December 31. Kodansha shipped the compiled book volume with Kyouichi 's illustrations on December 26.