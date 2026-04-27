Re:Zero Light Novels Cross 16 Million Copies in Circulation Worldwide

45th compiled volume of Tatsuhira Nagatsuki light novel series will ship on June 25

Image via Kadokawa's website © Tatsuhira Nagatsuki, Shinichirō Ōtsuka, Kadokawa

Kadokawa 's listing for the 45th compiled volume of Tatsuhira Nagatsuki's Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- light novel series states that the series has crossed 16 million copies in circulation worldwide, including digital copies sold. The volume will ship on June 25.

Nagatsuki launched the story on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō website in 2012. Yen Press is publishing the light novel series in English, and is also releasing Daichi Matsuse 's manga adaptation of the series, as well as the Re:Zero Ex spinoff light novel series. The company shipped the 28th volume of the light novel series on December 16.

The anime adaptation's fourth season will consist of 19 episodes divided into two arcs. The season debuted with "The Loss Arc" on April 8. Then, "The Recapture Arc" will begin on August 12. Crunchyroll is streaming the anime's fourth season.

The 25-episode first anime season based on the light novel series premiered in April 2016. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired in Japan.