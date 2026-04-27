How would you rate episode 4 of

Nippon Sangoku The Three Nations of the Crimson Sun ?

©松木いっか/小学館/日本三國製作委員会

I know that there is a lot of complicated nuance to unpack when it comes to the way that Nippon Sangoku is playing with its blend of military history, political myth-making, and speculative world-building. Believe me, as a Pacific Islander, I know all too well how dangerous it can be to romanticize the imagery and tropes of Japanese war dramas, or even to exploit them for entertainment value merely. That said, for as much as I am personally against the idea of any nation being ruled by the iron grip of a military regime, it is impossible for me to not take just a little bit of cathartic pleasure in seeing Aoteru use his new position as Auditor to root out all of the corruption and rot that is destroying the Yamato Empire from within. Do I believe that there is any such thing as a genuinely benevolent and righteous military-police state? Not at all. However, if we're going to be living in this ridiculous fantasy version of post-apocalyptic Japan that also conveniently echoes the famous figures and events from ancient Chinese literature, then it's nice to have somebody to root for. What I wouldn't give for my ridiculous country to have an Aoteru of its very own, right about now.

The throughline of this episode comes from seeing all of our characters consider the need to balance their personal ambitions with the need to satisfy the common people of the nation. Aoteru is willing to brave whatever hatred and ridicule he may face within the military if it means strengthening the people's trust in the machine of their government. Yoshitsune is more cavalier about the matter, predictably enough, but Aoteru's passion and drive are as inspiring as ever, and you have to imagine the young upstart is taking notes, however begrudgingly.

All the while, Nippon Sangoku continues to use its sumptuous production values and inspired direction to make all of this politicking and reflection supremely entertaining. The bath that Aoteru and Yoshitsune share is steamy in more ways than one, and I'm sure plenty of fans will appreciate the attention paid to our male protagonists' “assets” while they talk shop and inspire one another. My favorite moment of the episode might be from the very beginning, where we see Aoteru stand in stoic silence as his former colleague tries to worm his way off the gallows. Our hero stands unmoving and determined even as the winter snow piles up on his face. It's just another example of how the show blends comic farce and legitimately powerful drama to weave this epic story.

Of course, the real star of this episode is Ohga Wajima, whom we met last week in the middle, preparing the bloody and brutal coup in Seii that her forces execute here with aplomb. What I find the most interesting about this “Precious Dictator” is how we can easily read the emotional and personable interactions she has with her troops and citizens as being very genuine, even as she is clearly setting the stage for a complete takeover of the powers-that-be in the country. This is where I once again find myself feeling so conflicted (and I don't think this is an accident on Nippon Sangoku 's part). Dictators are bad, obviously, and we here in the good ol' U.S. of A. have been dealing with our own pathetic excuse for a would-be for the better part of the last decade. Yet, here we have a driven and passionate demagogue who seems to be genuinely trying to steer her country towards a victory against an empire that we already know is corrupt and inhumane. Is there any reality in which Dictator Wajima can achieve her ambitions without damning her soul - or her country's soul - in the process?

Episode Rating:

Nippon Sangoku The Three Nations of the Crimson Sun is currently streaming on Amazon Prime.

James is a writer with many thoughts and feelings about anime and other pop-culture, which can also be found on BlueSky, his blog, and his podcast.