The Promised Neverland Manga Gets Bonus 1-Shot Chapter This Summer

New chapter commemorates manga's 10th anniversary

Shueisha 's "Jump Press" livestream on Monday announced that Kaiu Shirai and Posuka Demizu 's The Promised Neverland manga is getting a new bonus one-shot chapter this summer in Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine.

© Kaiu Shirai, Posuka Demizu, Shueisha

Shueisha

The manga is celebrating its 10th anniversary this year, andis hosting multiple projects to celebrate. The manga is inspiring a stage musical adaptation that will run in Tokyo this winter. Other projects include a full-color digital version of the manga, a pop-up store in various cities in Japan in May and June, and an online lottery event.

Shirai and Demizu launched the manga in Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in August 2016, and the series ended in June 2020. Shueisha published the manga's 20th and final volume in October 2020.

Viz Media publishes the manga digitally and in print in North America. MANGA Plus also publishes the manga digitally in English.

The first anime adaptation premiered in January 2019. Aniplex of America streamed the anime on Crunchyroll , Hulu , Funimation , and HIDIVE as it aired.

The second season of The Promised Neverland premiered in January 2021. Funimation streamed the series as it aired in Japan.

A live-action film of the manga premiered in December 2020.

Source: Jump Press livestream