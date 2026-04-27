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The Promised Neverland Manga Gets Bonus 1-Shot Chapter This Summer
posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
Shueisha's "Jump Press" livestream on Monday announced that Kaiu Shirai and Posuka Demizu's The Promised Neverland manga is getting a new bonus one-shot chapter this summer in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine.
◤◢◤◢◤◢◤◢◤◢◤◢◤◢#約ネバ 10TH ANNIVERSARY— 『約束のネバーランド』公式 (@yakuneba_staff) April 27, 2026
◤◢◤◢◤◢◤◢◤◢◤◢◤◢#約束のネバーランド
㊗️連載開始10周年⑤大企画!!
【その①】
スペシャル番外編読切が
週刊少年ジャンプに掲載決定!!
今年の夏頃を予定！🔥
㊙ネームを先行チラ見せ🦉✨✨ https://t.co/xTZbKGcmOj pic.twitter.com/qWVCBtGPgH
Shirai and Demizu launched the manga in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in August 2016, and the series ended in June 2020. Shueisha published the manga's 20th and final volume in October 2020.
Viz Media publishes the manga digitally and in print in North America. MANGA Plus also publishes the manga digitally in English.
The first anime adaptation premiered in January 2019. Aniplex of America streamed the anime on Crunchyroll, Hulu, Funimation, and HIDIVE as it aired.
The second season of The Promised Neverland premiered in January 2021. Funimation streamed the series as it aired in Japan.
A live-action film of the manga premiered in December 2020.
Source: Jump Press livestream