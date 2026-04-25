1st Permanent Square Enix Café in U.S. to Open at Los Angeles

L.A. location to open in next few months along with new Tokyo location

Photo by Crystalyn Hodgkins

Square Enix

announced on Friday that it will open twoCafé & Shop locations in Los Angeles and Tokyo. The English version of the announcement lists both locations as opening this spring, while the Japanese version lists the Tokyo location as opening in "early summer."

J-Pop Culture Café Inc. will operate the Los Angeles café and shop at 316 East 1st Street in the "Little Tokyo" neighborhood. This will be the first time an official Square Enix Café location offers a "full, authentic menu" in the United States.

Newton Corporation will operate the new Tokyo café and shop on the first three floors in the Paselabo Tower in the Shinjuku district — the same location as a previous " Square Enix Pop-Up Cafe" that announced its closure at the end of March.

The two cafés will offer menu items inspired by different Square Enix properties, and the adjoining shops will carry official merchandise for the same.

Square Enix 's Previous Cafés

Square Enix

Square Enix

Square Enix

Square Enix

The previousCafé Tokyo (pictured above) in Tokyo's Akihabara district permanently closed in March 2025, after more than eight years in operation. opened this firstCafé in Tokyo inside thestore in Akihabara in October 2016. The café featured time-limited collaborative menus and drinks with differentproperties, as well as a shop with merchandise.

Square Enix had previously noted that its separate Artnia café and shop in Shinjuku in Tokyo will continue operations. The Square Enix Garden merchandise shop that opened in 2024 in Shibuya in Tokyo is also continuing operations. The Pasela Resorts building in Akihabara in Tokyo hosts the Dragon Quest -themed Luida's Bar and a Final Fantasy Eorzea Café, and the Pasela Resorts building in Osaka's Namba district also hosts a Final Fantasy Eorzea Café.

A different Square Enix Café in Osaka opened in October 2017 in Osaka's Umeda area, and relocated to a nearby location later on. This Osaka café closed down in August 2021. There are now Square Enix Pop-Up Café locations in Osaka and Nagoya.

Square Enix also has an official café in Shanghai.

Sources: Square Enix, Pasela